If looks could get you onto Santa’s Nice List, Jennifer Lopez would be at the top.

The stunning singer, 54, took to Instagram Tuesday to show off the red dress she wore at the holiday party she and husband Ben Affleck threw at their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion over the weekend.

She shared three snaps of herself rocking the skin-tight dress, under which she appeared to go braless.

The long-sleeve gown fit her toned body like a glove and featured three rose appliques on her right neckline.

The first photo Lopez posted was a close-up shot where she eyed herself in the mirror, giving a perfect view of her flawless smokey eyes and neutral lip combo.

The second and third photos showed her applying finishing touches, including some lip gloss.

The dress was the first of two she rocked Saturday night, according to People.

Later in the evening, she stepped up the glam with a strapless green gown that was fully sequined.

She wore the festive dress as she treated guests to some Christmas carols, such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells” and more.

The “Shotgun Wedding” star encouraged her A-list guests, which included Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan and Lily Rabe, to sing along with her.

She also performed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with actress Jenifer Lewis.

“They threw a really fun party,” an inside told People after the shindig.

“The kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet.”

Violet, 18, is the eldest child Affleck shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

They also have daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, who were also reportedly in attendance.

Meanwhile, Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While there is no photo evidence that Affleck, 51, was at the party, People’s source said both he and Lopez were having a ball at their celebration.

This is the second holiday season Lopez and the “Way Back” star have spent together as a married couple.

The duo found their way back to one another in 2021 after breaking off their original engagement in 2004.

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and walked down the aisle in a formal ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia the following month.