Merry Christmas from the Afflecks!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck threw a star-studded holiday party for their pals on Saturday night.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer dressed festively for the occasion in a sequined green gown.

The actress, 54, sparkled in the strapless dress while belting out “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells” and more Christmas carols in Instagram videos shared by friends.

“Everybody, sing,” Lopez encouraged her A-list guests while crooning into a microphone.

While Affleck, 51, did not appear in the footage, People reported that he and his “Jersey Girl” co-star were both in “good spirits” hosting over the weekend.

“They threw a really fun party,” a source told the outlet, alleging that Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Casey Affleck and Lily Rabe were some of the many celebs in attendance.

“The kids were all there dancing and having a great time,” the insider claimed, noting that Affleck’s daughter Violet, 18, and Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, were “especially” into the music.

The actor’s other two children — Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were also reportedly in attendance.

The party took place inside the couple’s Beverly Hills home, with social media uploads giving glimpses of their holiday decor.

Lopez showed off their Christmas tree in an Instagram post just last week, which featured coordinating gold ornaments and flowers.

She and Affleck threw a holiday party last year, with the pair making headlines at the time for singing a duet of John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve.”

The festivities marked their first Christmas together as a married couple.

The duo first tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 before walking down the aisle again in Georgia the following month in front of friends and family members.

The “Gigli” co-stars’ love story began back in 2002 when they first got engaged.

Although the pair split two years later and moved on with other people, they reconnected in 2021. Affleck proposed again in 2022.