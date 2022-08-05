Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a crop top and skirt

Jennifer Lopez is once again turning heads in Italy this week, wearing an ab-baring Tory Burch gingham bra top ($298) and matching pleated skirt ($698) as she posed for a sunny photoshoot in Capri.

The “Marry Me” actress, 53 — who wed Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last month — looked incredible as she took photographs by the sea (and in front of a fruit truck) in the two-piece ‘fit.

Showing off her toned abs in the bra top, the new Mrs. Affleck added tan cat-eye shades, chunky hoop earrings and bedazzled flip flops to her blue-and-white summer look.

She also rocked swimwear during the same photoshoot, choosing two different chic swimsuits, including a belted bridal white style and a super-high-cut yellow one-piece by Norma Komali ($125).

Her Italian vacation follows the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala last weekend, during which the singer performed hits like “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” while wearing a sequin-and-feather-covered ensemble.

Prior her to Italian jaunt, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer honeymooned in Paris with Affleck, 49, wearing everything from chic Reformation sundresses to high-end gowns as they explored the French capital in style.

With all of these amazing looks, we’ll be sad to see Lopez’s European sojourn end, but she’s likely prepping for her next bridal style.

Affleck and Lopez are planning a glamorous celebration in Georgia in the coming weeks, reportedly hiring celebrity event planner Colin Cowie to create the wedding of their dreams.

And we can only imagine what gown Lopez will choose for her big walk down the aisle.