ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lopez performs first show since marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has returned to work following her and Ben Affleck’s romantic Paris honeymoon.
The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, headlined the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Capri, Italy, on Saturday, opening her set with “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight.”
The A-lister, who legally married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16, took the stage for the first time since her nuptials.
Lopez stunned at the Certosa San Giacomo, a 14th-century monastery, in a custom tiger-striped Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi ensemble dripping with feathers.
“We’re giving disco tonight,” she told the crowd at the LuisaViaRoma-hosted event, which raised around eight million euros to support the Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts. “You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of when I was a little girl in the Bronx.”
She continued, “My mom used to watch those award shows, those big galas — this is like a big gala tonight.”
Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz also performed ahead of Lopez’s headlining set, and the event drew stars including Jamie Foxx, Vanessa Hudgens, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Haim.
The show came just a few weeks after Lopez tied the knot with Affleck, 49, almost two decades after they called off their first engagement in 2004.
The “Good Will Hunting” star and the “Selena” actress announced the happy news in an installment of her “On The JLo” newsletter earlier this month.
“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “Marry Me” actress wrote in the letter to her fans.
“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” she continued.
“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”
What do you think? Post a comment.
The couple got engaged for a second time in April 2022. Following their intimate Vegas ceremony, Affleck and Lopez headed to Paris for a PDA-packed honeymoon.
Now, multiple sources tell Page Six that the newlyweds have hired luxury event planner Colin Cowie to help them create a more lavish wedding bash, at Affleck’s 87-acre property in Riceboro, Ga. The event will likely take place within the next few weeks, we hear.
ENTERTAINMENT
#BBS7: Biggie threatens to disqualify misbehaving housmates
Biggie has issued a strong warning to any housemates who flout the rule of the show.
This is coming after Etsanyi ‘Beauty’ Tukura was given a strike at the weekend.
The 24-year-old ex-beauty queen was angry with Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.
Things got tense when a fellow housemate, Ilebaye tried to caution Beauty from raising her voice.
The model and lawyer walked up to Ilebaye and yanked off her wig.
A clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates on Sunday live show.
The two housemates were called out by Biggie. He issued Beauty a Strike while Ilebaye was seriously warned for her actions.
According to Biggie, three more Strikes and Beauty will be disqualified from the show.
Biggie also gives a warning to all the Level 2 Housemates about wasting time whenever he calls on them.
“Time is a valuable asset in this House,” he said.
Amaka and Groovy had a taste of the whip as they got a microphone infringement warning.
ENTERTAINMENT
We can’t raise ransom for kidnapped actors — AGN
The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has said that the guild cannot set aside funds to pay the ransom of their kidnapped members.
Recall that two members of the AGN, Clemson Cornell and Cynthia Okereke, were kidnapped in Enugu, and their kidnappers have demanded a ransom of $100,000.
In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Rollas said “The Actors Guild of Nigeria cannot set apart funds for rescuing kidnapped actors, because we have not even set aside funds to help ailing actors. The insecurity in the nation is affecting everybody, not only actors.”
When asked how the AGN is planning to raise money for the release of the kidnapped actors, he said, “We are liasing with the family. It is not the guild that is supposed to provide the money. Right now, we are still brainstorming on what to do, while the security operatives are also doing their jobs.
“We have already taken a proactive step to say that actors should not go to the outskirts of town to shoot films. Even the ones who are filming in cities should ensure that they have adequate security.”
Rollas also stated that though a demand for ransom had been made, no ultimatum had been given on when the money should be paid.
ENTERTAINMENT
Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag caught kissing
There seems to be new relationships in the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ house as four housemates have been caught kissing.
The housemates, Doyin, Cyph, Eloswag and Phyna shared their first kiss in the house on Saturday.
Doyin and Cyph shared a long kiss after the Saturday night party, while Phyna and Eloswag kissed while dancing at the party.
Although Doyin had informed Shegzz that she is attracted to him and would have been in his space if he wasn’t involved with Bella, her kiss with Cyph has been recorded as the first in the Level Up edition.
The duo intimately danced together and shared a kiss when Biggie asked all housemates to return to the house.
However, their relationship will be long distance because Cyph and Phyna are in the Level one house, while Doyin and Eloswag are in Level two house.
The housemates would only meet during HOH games, Friday night games and Saturday night party.
Speaking to Amaka and Christy, Phyna said although Eloswag informed her that many girls in his level are crushing on him, he wants to know her better.
“I went straight up to him (Eloswag) and told him I like him, he told me that there are 2 other girls that told him same. I told him I am glad I came first.”
The level up season started last week Saturday and the winner will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.
Latest News
- Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10
- ASUU extends strike by four weeks
- ICPC to probe JAMB Registrar, Oloyede over alleged contract fraud, misappropriation of 11b
- UK enacts ownership register for property held by foreigners
- Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas spotted for the first time since intimate wedding
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Randy woman grabs presidential candidate’s private part during campaign
-
NEWS1 day ago
Outrage over fatal attack on Nigerian street vendor in Italy
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
We can’t raise ransom for kidnapped actors — AGN
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Pre-season: Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Juventus
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag caught kissing
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Arsenal, Manchester City release new squad numbers for 2022-23 season
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ex-agitators threaten to shut down oil facilities if…
-
NEWS1 day ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, returns to isolation despite no new symptoms