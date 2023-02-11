Jennifer Lopez is ‘over’ Ben Affleck’s ‘misery’ at Grammys

While the world still seems to be obsessed with Ben Affleck’s facial expressions during the recent Grammys, we hear Jennifer Lopez is “over it.”

“She knows how much Ben hates awards shows and was over it the very next day,” a source tells us.

Online commenters thought the worst. But our source says everything is fine.

But the source quipped, “Might we suggest for the next awards show she bring her stylist or sister with her? Less headaches.”

Affleck — who has gone viral before for looking amusingly glum — became a meme on social media yet again for seemingly looking “miserable” at the event on Sunday.

Lip readers have weighed in on the couple’s conversation, which was caught on camera, and a seat filler even gave their account of the couple’s interaction at the show.

The seat filler claims the “Shotgun Wedding” star was showing her hubby that viewers were pointing out his dour looks.

“JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you!’ And he was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme,” influencer @almostannna said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday.

“Like, he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression!” she continued. “I love how unbothered that is.”

The TikToker added that while Affleck looked like he would rather be anywhere else, “They were super lovey-dovey, like their hands were always intertwined.”

Lopez posted a montage from the ceremony on Instagram. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the clip.