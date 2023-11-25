Jennifer Lopez gets a ride from Ben Affleck after post-Thanksgiving workout

Jennifer Lopez is working off her Thanksgiving calories.

The “On the Floor” singer was spotted heading out of celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson’s gym in Los Angeles Friday, where her husband, Ben Affleck, waited for her in his black Mercedes.

Lopez looked in tip-top shape for the holiday season as she displayed her rock-solid abs in a white crop top by Prince.

She wore dark gray workout leggings on the bottom and finished off her sporty look with platform sneakers.

Her thick honey-brown hair was kept out of her face in a ponytail and she protected her eyes with a pair of black shades.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, hosted an extravagant Thanksgiving dinner at their $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills on Thursday, according to an advertisement she shared for her Delolo drink line.

While showing off her stunning tablescape in an Instagram post Thursday, the star explained, “We used oranges, lemons and persimmons for the centerpiece. We layered in some greens to make it look festive.”

She then showed off her “favorite Hermès plates:” the Mosaique Au 24 Gold Dinner Plates ($250) and matching soup plates ($230).

She completed the stunning setup with white pillar candles and several bottles of her Delola L’Orange Spritz, which she suggested bringing as a gift for those traveling out of their home for the holiday.

However, she appeared to film the ad before Thanksgiving, as she was spotted on Wednesday running errands in the ruffled shirt dress she wore in the video.

She paired the neutral-colored dress with black flats and one of her favorite purses: a $50,000 Hermès Birkin.

It’s not clear if she spent Thanksgiving with her and Affleck’s children, whom she has been spotted with several times over the last few weeks.

For instance, the “Hustlers” star was photographed arriving at The Ivy in Beverly Hills with Affleck, his 14-year-old child, Seraphina, and her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, she accessorized with yet another luxury bag by Hermès for the family outing.

Before that, she and the “Way Back” star were spotted dropping Seraphina and his youngest, Samuel, 10, off at school in her $450,000 Rolls Royce.

Plus, she was seen holding hands with Emme as they shopped at the Los Angeles flea market in October.

In addition to sharing Max, Emme, Samuel and Seraphina, Lopez is the stepmother to Affleck’s oldest daughter — and Jennifer Garner lookalike — Violet.

The pair blended their family after tying the knot in Vegas in July 2022.

They followed that wedding with a formal ceremony at Affleck’s Riceboro, Ga. estate in August.