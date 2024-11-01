Jennifer Lopez defends Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris rally in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez defended Puerto Ricans and women at Kamala Harris’ Las Vegas rally after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist jokes went viral.

“He has consistently worked to divide us. At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels,” the pop songstress said of former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

The “On the Floor” singer, 55, also voiced her support for the Harris campaign on Sunday after Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial remarks at Trump’s New York City rally.

The Latina singer, along with Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin, reposted a video shared by the Harris campaign claiming Trump does not care about fellow Americans who reside in Puerto Rico.

Earlier this month, Lopez encouraged fans to register to vote as election day approached.

“Your vote is your voice and your power and our voices are louder together,” she said in a video shared on Oct. 10 in collaboration with When We All Vote.

When We All Vote, for which Lopez serves as a co-chair, is a “nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in every election.”

Last week, she helped sing a comical song titled “Get Your A** Out & VOTE” to remind people to head to the voting booth.

The “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” star also shared a clip of her and her child, Emme, performing at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Tuesday. In the video, Lopez donned a fluffy cape that showed off the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the US flag on the other.

“LET’S GET LOUD … Make your voice heard in ONE WEEK,” she captioned the post. “VOTE … Nov 5th … Born in the USA 🇺🇸 … PUERTO RICO 🇵🇷.”

Lopez previously performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021.

Lopez’s official endorsement of Vice President Harris comes days after Beyoncé endorsed her at her Houston rally.

During her speech, she said she was not speaking to fans as a celebrity or politician, but as a mother deeply concerned for her children’s future.

Fans, however, became furious when the “Cowboy Carter” artist did not perform at the event.

Taylor Swift endorsed Harris in September following her debate against Donald Trump.