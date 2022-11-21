in CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez cuddles up to Ben Affleck in cute video

Jennifer Lopez is thankful for Ben Affleck this holiday season.

The “Marry Me” star shared a new video with her fans on social media, and in it she can be seen cozying up to her new husband with a huge smile on her face.

A glimpse of a grin can also be seen coming from Affleck when he takes a second to pause chewing his gum like an animal.

“Guys I did it,” says a narrator over Pink’s “Try” in the background. “I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”

Lopez, 53, used a series of emojis to sum up the video: “🍁🦃♥️.”

The “Argo” star, 50, and Lopez, finally tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas and then again in August after a two-decade love story took them through romance, breakups and reconciliation. They held their lavish affair on Affleck’s Georgia estate in front of friends and family — minus Casey Affleck.

For the 3-day-long extravaganza, Lopez wore three different dresses designed by Ralph Lauren.

The first, which Lopez wore to walk down the aisle, served as a twist on the designer’s classic turtleneck column dress.

In her November Vogue cover story, the “Ain’t It Funny” singer revealed Affleck was the first to make a move toward rekindling their romance.

“Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the singer shared.

”People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

 

