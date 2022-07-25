NEWS
Jennifer Lopez celebrates 53rd birthday in Paris with Ben Affleck
H appy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!
The singer turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated her special day by enjoying a romantic stroll in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck.
The newlyweds looked smitten as they were spotted cuddling up close while walking in front of the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel and the courtyard of the Louvre on Sunday.
The birthday girl – who also launched her new JLo Body booty balm on Sunday – turned heads in a stunning red dress that featured a keyhole neckline. She completed the look with a matching purse and sky-high nude stilettos.
Meanwhile, Affleck, 49, kept it classy and casual, sporting dark slacks and a blue button-down shirt.
One night prior, the lovebirds also enjoyed a romantic dinner in the City of Light. We’re told they dined at rooftop restaurant Plénitude at the Cheval Blanc hotel and stopped for ice cream at Berthillon on the Île Saint-Louis on their way home.
The amorous-looking getaway followed Bennifer 2.0’s Las Vegas wedding on July 16 at A Little White Chapel. Minister Ryan Wolfe, who oversaw the nuptials, exclusively told Page Six that Affleck “gasped” as his blushing bride walked down the aisle.
“He watched her walk down the aisle and you could just tell he was like, ‘Wow, woah,’” Wolfe told us. “You could tell he was definitely just in the moment.”
Lopez confirmed she tied the knot with Affleck via her “On the JLo” newsletter one day after their intimate nuptials.
ASUU strike: Varsity unions back NLC pro-lecturers’ protest
Striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Sunday said the Federal Government had yet to reach out to them since the Nigeria Labour Congress announced plan to hold nationwide solidarity protests on Tuesday and Wednesday.
They also said they were still awaiting official communication from the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, days after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the minister and other government officials to resolve the ongoing strike by the unions.
The NLC had last week announced that it would embark on a joint protest with other affiliate unions to protest the lingering strike of university workers in the country since February 14, 2022.
The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, explained that the protest would go on as planned, adding that the government had yet to meet any of their demands.
“We have not heard anything from the FG and no formal invitation from them. All they have been saying was that the planned protest is illegal. They don’t want to do what they are supposed to do,” he said.
Also, the National President, SSANU, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, said, “I have not been contacted and my union has not been contacted, as I speak to you we are still expectant that they will speak to us but the protest will still go on.
“The protest is an expression of our feelings on how we are being treated. Today is the 128th day of our strike. All universities have been shut, but their children are in private schools and abroad. So, what do you expect from them?”
When asked in a separate interview if Adamu had reached out to ASUU after last week’s presidential directive to ensure the issues around the strike are resolved, Osodeke said, “We spoke and it was agreed that we would meet, but we are still awaiting official communication as regards that.”
When contacted, the Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, Ben Goong, said, “There is a presidential directive and that will be followed to the letter.”
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had however declared the planned protest illegal while his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige, claimed that a report by the Department of State Services had warned against protest.
Aggrieved relatives of abducted train passengers barricade Transportation Ministry, deny staff entry
Families of kidnapped victims of Abuja-Kaduna Train attack on Monday besieged the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, preventing staff of the ministry from accessing their offices.
The protest comes 24 hours after a new video emerged showing the terrorists flogging the victims.
The victims were kidnapped during an attack on March 28, 2022, where nine people also died.
Frustrated by the plight of their loved ones, the families on Monday morning stormed the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry supervising the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the operator of the train.
The protesters, who wielded placards, demanded the release of their people.
As of the time of filing this report, officials of the Ministry were not allowed entry into their offices.
President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly directed security operatives to rescue the victims.
Daily Trust reports that since the attack, four months ago in which 60 passengers were abducted, at least 20 of the victims have been released in batches after they each paid a ransom of N100m while over 40 victims are still in captivity.
A source told this newspaper that the beating of victims by terrorists was triggered by anger over the blockade of a ransom in exchange for some of the captives.
A victim filmed in the video clip, Mukhtar Shuaibu, confirmed the terrorists’ disenchantment over the blockade of the ransom.
“We don’t know what offence we have committed to the government of this country. We were born in this country. We have been here for 120 days, yet the government has been unable to rescue us. What is our offence to this country? Some of us were to be released recently but security agents blocked the access and refused to let our relatives come for us,” he said.
Speaking with one of our correspondents, a source whose younger brother is in captivity said as promised earlier, the terrorists had begun negotiating directly with relatives and had agreed to release some of the captives, especially one of them who is said to be ill.
“Some of the relatives had approached the meeting point when they came in contact with some soldiers who blocked access to the forests and even threatened to arrest them,” he said.
He further stated that the soldiers had warned that payment of ransom was illegal and threatened to arrest them. “This is what triggered the latest video by the terrorists, this is why they flogged them to send a message and also threatened to abduct top government officials,” he said.
Intrigues as Northern lawmakers plot to impeach House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila over controversial Water Resources Bill
There are intrigues in the House of Representatives as moves to impeach the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila gather steam.
According to Sahara Reporters, Northern lawmakers in the House have allegedly concluded plans to impeach Gbajabiamila, should he fail to support the controversial Water Resources Bill during its second reading.
It was gathered that the Northern lawmakers who are bent on making sure the bill succeeds, have already asked the Clerk of the House to prepare an ‘addendum’ and plan to take their counterparts from the Southern part of the country unawares, to ensure the bill successfully passes second reading.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-submission of the bill has been strongly and widely rejected by the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere; the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum.
The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and a clique of lawmakers in the National Assembly as well as sponsors of the controversial bill, Sada Soli, Chairman, Committee on Water Resources and Hassan Fulata, Chairman, Committee on Rules and Business, have been desperately pushing for the passage of the bill which was rejected by the 8th National Assembly following public outcry.
Their relentless campaign to ensure the passage of the bill has fuelled speculations that they have ulterior motives. One of the provisions considered offensive in the bill is that while there is popular agitation for resource control and devolution of powers to the states and local governments, the bill seeks to compel Nigerians to permit and pay taxes to the federal government like oil and gas operators before they drill boreholes in the backyards.
The bill also seeks to cede ownership of waterways, river banks and others to the federal government, allegedly for the resettlement of foreign herdsmen.
The House of Representatives on June 29, 2022, passed the bill for first reading in what can be described as an ambush of the Southern lawmakers, many of whom were said to be absent at that day’s sitting.
A member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto State who is not comfortable with the bill , who spoke on the condition of anonymity, noted that all plans to smuggle the controversial water resources bill that almost tore the nation apart, through second reading at the House of Representatives have been intensified and concluded by the Northern lawmakers.
“The plan is that if the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, fails back them to succeed in the second reading of the controversial water resources bill, he will be impeached and I can authoritatively tell you that the Clerk of the House has been mandated already to prepare addendum.
“The Presidency is solidly behind this whole arrangement and strong opposition to the reintroduction of the bill to the House will not stop its passage as plans to get it passed this time around have been concluded already. The plot to get the bill passed in the 9th Assembly has the blessing of the President and the leadership of the National Assembly.
“Unlike in the last attempt when the Speaker of House of Representatives played a stabilising role leading to the defeat of the bill, this time around, the threat of impeachment is hanging on Femi Gbajabiamila if he fails to play along.
“The plot to pass the bill was hatched here in Nigeria but was concluded at Mecca during the recent Hajj in Saudi Arabia. And part of the plot is to impeach the Speaker of the House, Gbajabiamila, whom they believe didn’t do much to ensure that the bill was passed before even when he knew the President was interested in the bill.
“They wanted the bill passed for the second reading this past week, but many Southern lawmakers were around and with support from Northern Christian lawmakers, the sponsor and the leadership of the House failed to bring the bill last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. When the bill was passed for the first reading in the House, no member had seen or had a copy of the bill, except those behind it and this prompted the Speaker to direct that every lawmaker should get a copy of the bill to study ahead of the second reading debate and this directive has not been carried out. This is to tell you the bill has a hidden agenda that could tear this nation apart.
“The National Assembly would have gone on vacation, but they are waiting for most of the Southern lawmakers who have made summer travelling arrangements to travel out of the country, then they will strike. They will observe this week; if they can’t pass it because of the large number of Southern and Northern Christian lawmakers at the chamber, the House will be made to convoke an emergency sitting of the House, after the House might have been adjourned for vacation. The Clerk of the House has prepared an addendum to enable the House to reconvene and sit even at night or weekend to consider and pass the controversial bill with or without southern members in attendance.
“My fear is that if the Southern Nigerians fail to rise to the occasion, the bill will pass through as certain interests in the Presidency and core North are bent on passing the bill and have mobilised huge resources to get it done. For me, this is a fight for the soul of Nigeria, because if this bill passes through the second reading, then it’s finished and the crisis that it will trigger in the country can best be imagined. This is how they passed 3% for Host Community Fund in the PIA (Petroleum Industry Act), as against the 5% we collectively agreed. The bill, which was initially introduced and rejected during the 8th Assembly, following public outcry, looks like Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in disguise with the backing of the Presidency.”
