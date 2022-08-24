CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go shopping on honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck managed to squeeze in a little retail therapy while on their lavish Italian honeymoon.
The casually dressed newlyweds stopped by a home goods store called Decio ImmagineCasa in the city of Menaggio on Wednesday afternoon, giving the shop’s employees the most exciting surprise.
“UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥,” read a post (in Italian) on the store’s Instagram page, which included four photos from Bennifer 2.0’s visit.
Wearing a yellow, peasant-style dress and brown aviator sunglasses, Lopez, 53, posed for pictures with two staffers. She flashed a toothless grin while holding tightly onto her gelato.
Affleck, 50, participated in the photo shoot, too, but looked way less enthused to be doing so. Wearing a sandy brown button-down shirt, the actor propped his arms up around both the singer and each of the employees while barely moving his face for the snaps.
The other two images showed Lopez and Affleck browsing the mom-and-pop shop like a pair of regular ol’ customers.
The two certainly seem to be enjoying their second honeymoon, as photos obtained exclusively by Page Six on Tuesday showed the pair enjoying a private boat ride on Lake Como.
While they cruised off the coast of Tremezzo, the stars looked to be wrapped up in intense conversation before sharing a sweet kiss.
Also on Tuesday, the honeymooners were photographed having lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.
During the leisurely meal, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular — the one of Lopez on a swing wearing her elaborate, Ralph Lauren reception dress.
For both the pair’s lunch outing as well as their boat ride, the singer donned a white, peasant-style dress with long, puffed sleeves and a moderate turtleneck. Affleck, for his part, opted for a quarter-sleeve periwinkle button-down shirt and khaki slacks.
They held hands as they exited the eatery, making sure to keep their post-nuptials PDA to a minimum.
Lopez and Affleck exchanged umpteen smooches during their all-white, three-day wedding celebration in Georgia this past weekend.
One month before the extravagant affair, the duo eloped in Las Vegas in front of two of their five combined children: Affleck’s Seraphina, 13, and one of Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme.
Soon after, they jetted off to Paris for their first honeymoon.
All of the couple’s kids — including the actor’s Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, as well as Emme’s brother, Max — were present for round two of Bennifer’s luxe wedding.
CELEBRITIES
‘American Idol’ winner Just Sam hospitalized with unknown illness
Singer Just Sam, who rose to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2020, was hospitalized with an unknown illness.
The NYC-based musician, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, rushed to her Instagram Story to update fans on her health woes.
Revealing she was hospitalized on Wednesday, the 23-year-old — who won season 3 of the hit singing competition — cried out for help in a cryptic post but did not explain what landed her under the watchful eye of doctors.
“100 lbs is crazy. I seriously need help,” she wrote alongside a picture of scales. She later provided an update to worried fans, telling them she was feeling better.
“I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now,” she told her 148K Instagram followers.
Things appeared to even out on Wednesday when Sam revealed she was back home, saying, “Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital.”
But unfortunately, it wasn’t for long.
“I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here. tbh,” she said.
The Harlem-born singer won the first remote finale in “Idol” history — the long-running contest left the stage in 2020 to the pandemic.
“My grandmother has been saying that she doesn’t believe that people like us can have their dreams come true,” she previously said on the show. “This is proof to her!”
“I kept on pushing, kept on singing, and look where it’s brought me. I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can’t come true. Anyone can do it.”
CELEBRITIES
Tragic details of Naomi Judd’s suicide revealed in autopsy report
Naomi Judd’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Nashville obtained by Page Six on Friday.
The report also confirmed the 76-year-old “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30.
“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states.
According to the autopsy, Judd had a medical history of struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.
“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report also said. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”
Judd’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health.
Her daughter, Naomi Judd, then confirmed on “Good Morning America” that her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who “discovered” her.
“She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm,” the “Double Jeopardy” star, 54, told Diane Sawyer in May. “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”
According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”
The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, revealed the “Mama He’s Crazy” singer had several different drugs in her system at the time of death, including ones used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.
Earlier this month, surviving members of Judd’s family filed a request to keep her death records sealed due to the “gruesome” manner in which she died.
Ashley, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, said in court documents obtained by NBC that releasing investigation records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”
A rep for Naomi’s estate did not immediately return Page Six’s request’s for comment on the findings of the star’s autopsy report.
CELEBRITIES
Diana Jenkins hires ’24/7′ security after alleged death threats
Diana Jenkins has hired around-the-clock security after receiving alleged death threats from Bravo fans.
“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” a source close to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tells us.
“The bodyguards are 24/7,” the insider adds. “She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”
A portion of “RHOBH” fans have accused Jenkins of hiring social media bots to post racist comments directed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.
The Bosnia native, 49, shut down such speculation in a Friday Instagram post, while also claiming that her detractors are currently “threatening” her life and the lives of her loved ones.
“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world,” she wrote.
“To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”
The mom of three — who shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with fiancé Asher Monroe — concluded, “Please stop.”
Earlier this week, Jax posted several of the comments he received from Instagram users as his mother’s feuds with co-stars — namely Jenkins, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne — play out on “Beverly Hills” and online.
“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” one shocking message read.
Jenkins’ friends Rinna, 59, and Jayne, 51, have also been accused of hiring bots to attack Jax, which the latter two vehemently denied as well.
“I can’t believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Please stop with the accusations and threats.”
The “Pretty Mess” singer also claimed that she tried apologizing to Jax after she drunkenly told him to “get the f–k out” of Beauvais’ 55th birthday party in a July episode.
“I want everyone to know this,” she wrote. “When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”
Jayne previously told the “Coming 2 America” actress that she took “full responsibility” for “s–t talking and treating the kids like they were adults,” referring to Jax and his twin, Jaid.
“But I will say this, it didn’t come from a bad place, it wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong,” she added.
Amid the current hate lobbed at Jax, the “RHOBH” cast — including Jenkins, Jayne and Rinna — reposted a statement Bravo released condemning the comments.
“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement read. “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”
Jax also spoke out on the comments via his mom’s Instagram Story on Wednesday and pleaded to be treated like a “normal kid,” as he “did not sign for this show” or “have anything to do with the show’s drama.”
“just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world,” she tweeted on Wednesday.
Trending
- SPORTS2 days ago
Man Utd fans copy Arsenal as they debut new Casemiro chant ahead of debut
- SPORTS2 days ago
Man Utd make it back-to-back wins as Erik ten Hag vindicated again
- CELEBRITIES2 days ago
‘American Idol’ winner Just Sam hospitalized with unknown illness
- SPORTS2 days ago
Sadio Mane replies to message from Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool struggles
- SPORTS2 days ago
Chelsea told they've made Harry Maguire transfer mistake after agreeing £70m deal
- ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
EPL: Patrick Vieira names three best midfielders currently in Premier League
- SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Chelsea fans, he’s that good – Gary Lineker hails Tuchel’s newest signing