Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go shopping on honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck managed to squeeze in a little retail therapy while on their lavish Italian honeymoon.

The casually dressed newlyweds stopped by a home goods store called Decio ImmagineCasa in the city of Menaggio on Wednesday afternoon, giving the shop’s employees the most exciting surprise.

“UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥,” read a post (in Italian) on the store’s Instagram page, which included four photos from Bennifer 2.0’s visit.

Wearing a yellow, peasant-style dress and brown aviator sunglasses, Lopez, 53, posed for pictures with two staffers. She flashed a toothless grin while holding tightly onto her gelato.

Affleck, 50, participated in the photo shoot, too, but looked way less enthused to be doing so. Wearing a sandy brown button-down shirt, the actor propped his arms up around both the singer and each of the employees while barely moving his face for the snaps.

The other two images showed Lopez and Affleck browsing the mom-and-pop shop like a pair of regular ol’ customers.

The two certainly seem to be enjoying their second honeymoon, as photos obtained exclusively by Page Six on Tuesday showed the pair enjoying a private boat ride on Lake Como.

While they cruised off the coast of Tremezzo, the stars looked to be wrapped up in intense conversation before sharing a sweet kiss.

Also on Tuesday, the honeymooners were photographed having lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

During the leisurely meal, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular — the one of Lopez on a swing wearing her elaborate, Ralph Lauren reception dress.

For both the pair’s lunch outing as well as their boat ride, the singer donned a white, peasant-style dress with long, puffed sleeves and a moderate turtleneck. Affleck, for his part, opted for a quarter-sleeve periwinkle button-down shirt and khaki slacks.





“Time Stopped and This Happened” the “All That” alum captioned… They held hands as they exited the eatery, making sure to keep their post-nuptials PDA to a minimum.

Lopez and Affleck exchanged umpteen smooches during their all-white, three-day wedding celebration in Georgia this past weekend.

One month before the extravagant affair, the duo eloped in Las Vegas in front of two of their five combined children: Affleck’s Seraphina, 13, and one of Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme.

Soon after, they jetted off to Paris for their first honeymoon.

All of the couple’s kids — including the actor’s Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, as well as Emme’s brother, Max — were present for round two of Bennifer’s luxe wedding.