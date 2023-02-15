Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get matching tattoos on their first Valentine’s Day as married couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — who tied the knot in August 2022 — celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple by getting coordinating tattoos.

“Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍,” the actress, 53, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday before referencing her upcoming album with the hashtags “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.”

In the first image, J.Lo showed off her new infinity sign tattoo featuring an arrow striking through the middle.

The symbol — which was located on her left ribcage — had “Jennifer” written on one end and “Ben” on the other.

Similarly, the “Argo” actor got two overlapping arrows tattooed right below his armpit with a “J” and a “B” inscribed between the shafts.

Lopez, 53, also shared a series of PDA-packed snaps with her husband, 50, where they lovingly gazed at each other.

In one particular shot, the two seemingly recreated the singer’s “Jenny from the Block” music video, which featured the couple lounging on a yacht while the actor grabbed her backside (maybe for her upcoming album?)

She also posted two throwback pictures from the pair’s whirlwind romance in the early 2000s.

The Bronx native met the Boston heartthrob in 2001 on the set of their movie “Gigli” and Affleck quickly proposed the following year. However, the pair ended up going their separate ways before the big day — but reunited in 2021.

The post came just a few days after Lopez gave a “sneak peak” into how she plans on celebrating the holiday with her hubby — which included some sultry lingerie.

Lopez bared it all in an Intimissimi lingerie campaign last week, showing off her fit physique in a lacy blue set and white robe.