Jennifer Lawrence is thankful for her makeup artist, not plastic surgeon.

During a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine, the Oscar winner shot down speculation that she has had any work done to her face, accrediting her new look to makeup techniques and time.

“I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” the actress joked.

The 33-year-old added, “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’”

Lawrence sparked plastic surgery rumors online after she stepped out for the Dior Fashion Show looking slightly different.

Despite many social media users suggesting she had gotten filler in her lips and a nose job, the “Hunger Games” star pointed out the fact that it’s completely normal for your face to change as you get older.

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she explained.

“Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”

Jenner, who also famously started over-lining her lips as a teenager to make them appear “fuller,” assured Lawrence that she looked great and shared her own experience with people making assumptions about her looks.

“I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me,” she said. “I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like,’How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’”

She specifically denied rumors that she had “eye surgery” and a “nose job.” GC Images

“I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’” she continued.

While this is the first time that Lawrence has addressed the plastic surgery allegations, Jenner has been fending off the rumors for years.

While she recently owned up to getting a boob job, the Kylie Cosmetics founder denied getting anything more than filler.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” she said on an episode of their Hulu show.

“I’ve only gotten fillers. I don’t want that to be part of my story,” the mom of two continued.

Jenner insisted that she has always been extremely confident and would never do anything to drastically change herself — especially now that she has a daughter.