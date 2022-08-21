Jennifer Garner shops as ex Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Lopez again

Jennifer Garner skipped ex-husband Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez in favor of a visit to Sam’s Club.

Former Mrs. Affleck was all smiles as she visited the store in South Charleston, W.Va., just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, TMZ reports.

Photos obtained by the outlet show Garner, 50, sporting a casual blue tee, striped linen pants and sneakers.

She appeared to be joined by her father – along with her businessman boyfriend, John Miller – for the outing, where she at one point even posed for a photo with a fan.

Garner’s shopping trip took place around the same time festivities got underway in Savannah, Ga., for Bennifer 2.0’s second nuptials.

Garner’s kids – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – were all in town to witness their dad say “I do” to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer again, this time on his lavish Georgia property.

It was previously reported that Garner would be skipping out on the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict.

Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday — that was briefly dampened when the “Good Will Hunting” star’s mother was rushed to the hospital for a cut on her leg — and will end with a barbecue picnic on Sunday.

Page Six previously broke the news that celebrity life coach and spiritual podcaster Jay Shetty was selected to officiate Affleck and Lopez’s second wedding, while luxury event planner Colin Cowie was hired to create the ceremony and reception of their dreams.

Shetty — who has hosted a myriad of celebrities, including Lopez, on his “On Purpose” podcast — has been close with the superstar singer for years.

When she appeared on his YouTube series, “Coach Conversations,” last summer, she discussed her relationship struggles over the years.

Lopez said that when she was doing therapy in her 30s, “there [was] a lot of talk about loving yourself, and I was like, ‘I love myself!’ But obviously, I was doing all of these things in my personal relationship that didn’t seem like I was loving myself, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it.”

She added at the time, “I took time, and it’s a journey. And it’s still a journey for me.”

While it’s unclear what Shetty charges for his services, we know Cowie produces national and international events “with budgets ranging from $25,000 to $25 million.”

As for the blushing bride’s relationship with her handsome groom, the two went full-speed ahead after rekindling their 20-year-old romance last April.

The Oscar winner, 50, proposed to the Grammy winner, 53 — for the second time — this past April, presenting her with an enormous emerald engagement ring.

Three months later, the pair “flew to [Las] Vegas” and said “I do” at A Little White Chapel in front of two of their five combined children: Seraphina and one of the “Marry Me” star’s 14-year-old twins, Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony along with Emme’s brother, Max.

Lopez and Anthony, 53, were married from 2004 to 2014, while Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018.

This marks Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds’ exes seem to be moving on as well. Anthony is getting ready to marry Nadia Ferreria, 23, and Garner has been dating on-again, off-again boyfriend Miller since her split from Affleck.

In December of last year, the “Argo” star opened up about their divorce, insisting they parted ways “amicably.”

According to Affleck, he and Garner simply “grew apart.” Though they “tried” to make it work for the sake of their kids, they ultimately decided they “shouldn’t be married any longer.”

“We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes,” he admitted, “but fundamentally, it was always underpinned with a respect.”

During the same interview, the actor said he felt so “trapped” by the end of the marriage that he didn’t believe he would’ve gotten sober had he stayed.

However, he credits Garner with intervening on him in August 2018 and making sure he checked into rehab.