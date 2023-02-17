Jen Shah ‘prepared to face challenges’ before heading off to prison

Jen Shah is determined to come out of prison “a better person” despite all the “challenges” that lie ahead.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star is scheduled to start her six-and-a-half-year prison sentence on Friday — and her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, says she is going in with her head held high.

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding,” a statement obtained by People read.

“She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community.”

Chaudhry noted that “no obstacle” will deter Shah “from making the most of her time in prison.”

“Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others.”

As Shah’s been preparing for her new life behind bars, she also got two new tattoos to keep her focused on what matters most: her family.

The 49-year-old debuted two new tats Wednesday night, the first one being the names of her sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, and husband Sharrieff scribed across her arm. The other tattoo said “Keiki” — the Hawaiian word for “child.”

Jen was arrested in March 2021 for orchestrating a nationwide telemarketing scheme which predominantly targeted the elderly.

Despite maintaining her innocence for nearly a year, she changed her plea to guilty ahead of her trial in July 2022.

Along with her prison stint, the reality TV star — who was facing a maximum of 14 years behind bars — was also ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution.