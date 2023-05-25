Jeff Bezos resumes construction on $175M home after engagement

Jeff Bezos has resumed construction on his $175 million home after getting engaged to Lauren Sánchez.

A group of men were seen back at work on the roof of the sprawling, three-story mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., in photos published by the Daily Mail Thursday.

Bezos, whose net worth is $138 billion, purchased the 10-acre estate — previously owned by former Warner Bros. president Jack Warner — in early 2020.

This April, however, the Amazon founder halted the expansion of his 28,000-square-foot love nest, which features the main home, a guesthouse, a gym, a pergola and a separate house for security.

Bezos — who failed to complete a planning application for a new “game court fence” — had planned to extend the property with a new pool house, powder room and retaining walls, per the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53, will be shacking up at the Malibu compound of the Kardashian family’s famed money manager, Lester Knispel, until construction on their abode is complete.

The couple got engaged on the billionaire’s $500 million yacht while in the South of France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. He proposed with a 20-carat ring, estimated to cost $2.5 million.

Bezos was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. She later married teacher Dan Jewett in 2021, but divorced him two years later.

Bezos shares four children with Scott, 53, but only the name of his oldest son, Preston — who was born in 2000 — is publicly known.

Sánchez, for her part, was married to businessman Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. She shares son Nikko, 22, with ex Tony Gonzalez and son Evan, 19, with Whitesell, 58.