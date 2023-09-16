shared a rather telling message on Instagram just one day before filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me. ⛄️,” the rapper captioned a series of snaps where he posed with his Mercedes-Benz on Thursday.

Despite the cryptic quote, he was noticeably still wearing his wedding ring in the photos.

At the time, fans didn’t think twice about the caption. However, it seemingly made sense the following day when news broke that he had filed to end his two-year marriage with Mai.

“This caption is crazy now after reading the headlines 😫,” one person wrote.

Another one shared, “2 years 🥲 did yall even TRY!? 😩😂”

Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dr. Wendy Osefo said, “The caption … Sir! 😂😂”

Jeezy shared a foreboding message about moving forward amid his split from Jeannie Mai. GC Images

Documents obtained by Page Six revealed the “Put On” had filed because that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Additionally, Jeezy — born Jay Wayne Jenkins — requested to share custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, before asking for their prenup agreement to be honored.

The split comes after the “Adversity For Sale” author, 45, and the television personality, 44, got hitched at their Atlanta estate in 2021 following a year-long engagement.

At the time, the couple had only been dating for three years but were eager to become “husband and wife” despite the COVID-19 pandemic ruining their grand plans.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Mai told Vogue during their wedding.

“But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short.

“And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

The duo went on to secretly welcome their daughter in January 2022. However, they kept her birth under wraps for five months before announcing it to the world in a June 2022 episode of Mai’s YouTube series “Hello Hunnay.”

“[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had,” she said at the time. “It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family.”

Before Jeezy, Mai was married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years before they split in 2018 due to her ex not wanting kids.

As for Jeezy, he shares two other kids — Jadarius and Amra — with previous partners.