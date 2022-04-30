ENTERTAINMENT
Jaywon features Portable on Zelle remix
Singer Iledare Oluwajuwonlo aka Jaywon has collaborated with rave of the moment, Portable, on the remix of his trending song, ‘Zelle.’
On what inspired the song, Jaywon said: “I get inspired by my environment and experience most times. This song was inspired by an experience I had when I was in the United States. This happened while I was trying to give a friend some money and he said, ‘But you have my number? Zelle the money.’ Apparently, Zelle is a quick money transfer app popularly used over there.”
Continuing, Jaywon said, “The funny thing is that I didn’t even know a lot of Nigerians were familiar with Zelle, to the extent that some were already saying Jaywon is now into cybercrime. I was shocked.
“They thought Zelle is a cybercrime slang and adopting the name for my song means I am involved in cybercrime. I am not. I find it ridiculously funny. If they call me ‘a yahoo boy’ because of the new song, they have to be ready to call me more names by the time the song blows up everywhere. I see it becoming a hit song.”
VIDEO: UK based Nigerian Pastor gifts singer Portable £3000
Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again on the lips of Nigerians after he paid a visit to celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London, United Kingdom.
The Zazu crooner who is currently in UK visited Pastor Tobi at his mansion where he showed him massive love and a video from their encounter has made the rounds online.
The Man of God gave the singer the sum of £3000 (N1.6 million) and Portable showed appreciation for the kind gesture.
Portable prostrated to greet the pastor in one of the videos he shared on Instagram.
WATCH: Burna Boy thrills audience at historic New York concert
Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, dazzled music lovers on Thursday night during his historic concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At the sold-out concert, the ‘African Giant’ crooner delivered a colourful performance of some of his hit songs.
With the concert, the singer joins the ranks of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey on the list of artistes who have sold out the storied venue.
It also makes him the first Nigerian singer to headline a concert at the 20,000-capacity venue.
In a Twitter post, he recounted his journey in New York and how he has headlined some other major events.
“The journey in NY has been a blessing. PlayStation theatre in 2017, Gramercy theatre in 2018, the Apollo in 2019 and today 2022 we are in Madison Square Garden. Thank you New York for sticking with me all these years through this great Journey,” he wrote.
Watch videos of his performance at the concert below:
Wizkid to headline Rolling Loud music festival
Multi-award-winning Nigerian artiste, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been announced as one of the stars headlining the 2022 Rolling Loud music festival.
Dubbed the largest hip-hop festival in the world, Rolling Loud will be held from the 9th to the 11th of September.
The festival, which usually takes place in the United States, will hold in Canada for the first time in history.
“This is our first year in Canada and we’re hyped! Rolling Loud Toronto is the beginning of something beautiful for the city,” the festival’s official account tweeted on Tuesday.
The three-day festival will also be headlined by American hip-hop stars, Dave and Future, with Wizkid headlining the third day of the festival.
Other artistes such as Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Bia, Lil Yachty, Skepta, will also be performing at the festival.
