Jaywon features Portable on Zelle remix

Singer Iledare Oluwajuwonlo aka Jaywon has collaborated with rave of the moment, Portable, on the remix of his trending song, ‘Zelle.’

On what inspired the song, Jaywon said: “I get inspired by my environment and experience most times. This song was inspired by an experience I had when I was in the United States. This happened while I was trying to give a friend some money and he said, ‘But you have my number? Zelle the money.’ Apparently, Zelle is a quick money transfer app popularly used over there.”

Continuing, Jaywon said, “The funny thing is that I didn’t even know a lot of Nigerians were familiar with Zelle, to the extent that some were already saying Jaywon is now into cybercrime. I was shocked.

“They thought Zelle is a cybercrime slang and adopting the name for my song means I am involved in cybercrime. I am not. I find it ridiculously funny. If they call me ‘a yahoo boy’ because of the new song, they have to be ready to call me more names by the time the song blows up everywhere. I see it becoming a hit song.”