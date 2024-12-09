Jay-Z denied allegations that he raped a 13-year-old girl with pal Sean “Diddy” Combs while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

In a statement , the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, 55, said the re-filed lawsuit from Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee is a “blackmail attempt.”

“What [Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” he told us.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Jay, born Shawn Carter, said the “allegations are so heinous in nature” that the victim, who filed as Jane Doe, should “file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!”

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he said. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

The 24-time Grammy winner said he’s researched Buzbee and the lawyer “seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!”

“I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over,” Jay said.

“I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.”

Jay, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, both 7, with wife Beyoncé, said his “only heartbreak” in this is for his family.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said, referring to his pre-teen daughter, Blue.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

The “99 Problems” emcee said his “heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Jay continued. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games.

“We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

Jay concluded his statement to Page Six by saying he looked forward to showing Buzbee “just how different I am.”

In a statement to Page Six, Combs’ legal team said: “This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.

“As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

On Sunday, Jane Doe amended the lawsuit she filed in October to include Jay’s name.

In the suit the woman, who was 13 at the time of the alleged crime, claimed she