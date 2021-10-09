SPORTS
Jay Jay Okocha reunites with Westerhof in London
Nigeria’s best ever foreign coach, Clemens Westerhof and his family were in London last week for a documentary on the glory days of Nigerian football.
There, Westerhof met his players in Jay Jay Okocha and his brother Emma.
Emma played in Algiers ’90 where Nigeria won silver under Westerhof. The younger Okocha played in Tunisia ’94 where Eagles won the Nations Cup and landed at USA ’94 as Africa’s champions.
Emma was no longer in the team, but Jay Jay’s skills contributed to the team being adjudged the best entertaining team with Brazil.
They both had dinner with Westerhof.
It was a happy reunion as described by Westerhof’s wife, Lilian.
SPORTS
Newcastle’s home game against Tottenham sells out following Saudi-led takeover
Newcastle have sold out their home fixture against Tottenham on October 17 – the first match at St James’ Park following confirmation of the club’s takeover.
The club released a statement on Friday morning confirming that all seats had now been swiped up, with only a handful of hospitality seats left for sale. It is the first time they have sold out a match this season.
There was also a surge in demand for season tickets, too, with thousands of fans queuing online to secure their seat for the new era.
🎟 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 🎟
Tickets for our first game under new ownership against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 17 October are now sold out.
Thank you for your support! ⚫️⚪️— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 8, 2021
The takeover of Newcastle was confirmed on Thursday evening, when a announcement from the Premier League confirmed that the Saudi-backed consortium had passed the Owners and Directors Test, leading to the completion of the deal. https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.484.0_en.html#goog_1951217149
That news was greeted by celebrations outside the ground, as thousands of supporters gathered to usher in the new era, and wave goodbye to the end of Mike Ashley’s unpopular reign.
And some of those fans will now be inside the ground along with the new owners to see the team make their first footings on the pitch in the new era on Sunday October 17.
Supporters have been joined by current and former players in expressing their excitement at the takeover, with Isaac Hayden joining the likes of Rob Lee, Shay Given and Warren Barton in tweeting about the deal.
The new owners have also reached out to club idols Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan about returning to the club in ambassadorial capacities.
SPORTS
Newcastle’s new chairman outlines plans in a letter to fans after £305m takeover
Newcastle United’s new owners have outlined their plans for the club’s future in an open letter to supporters.
It was confirmed on Thursday that a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed a £305m deal to take control of the club, with the new owners wanting to transform the Magpies into a superpower like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
The club’s new chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has now penned a letter in which he talks about their ambitions and pledges to deliver a team that the fans can be proud of.
He says: ‘First of all, I want to stress that we are incredibly proud to be the custodians of an institution like Newcastle United. This is your Club.
‘It has been at the heart of the community for more than 125 years – there are season ticket holders today who are following in the footsteps of their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
‘As the new owners, we will listen to the community. Owning this club is not a responsibility we have taken on lightly and we will never lose sight of what it means to be part of Newcastle United.
‘I also wanted to give you an understanding of what you can expect from us as owners and what our plans are for your club at this stage.
‘Most importantly, you can expect ambition. Like you, we want to create a consistently successful team. We’re here to build long-term success for the club.
‘What will that look like in practice? ‘First and foremost, we want to talk to people at the Club and across the wider community to get their input before we finalise our plans.
‘We will make sure to focus on things that will deliver long-term success.
‘Whilst we are newcomers to Newcastle, we are investing alongside people who have been committed to this Club and this city for many years.
‘Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners is a key part of our investment group. Jamie Reuben and his family are already significant investors in the city of Newcastle.’
Newcastle now boast the wealthiest football-club owners on the planet.
The move was finally given the go-ahead by the Premier League who had previously blocked the deal due to TV piracy issues in the country involving its broadcast partner in the Middle East beIN Sports.
As thousands of supporters celebrated at St James’ Park, co-owner Amanda Staveley told Sportsmail: ‘Of course we have the same ambitions as Manchester City and PSG in terms of trophies, absolutely, but that will take time.
‘Do we want to win the Premier League within five to 10 years? Yes. This takeover is hugely transformative. We want to see trophies. But trophies need investment, time, patience and team work.’
Head coach Steve Bruce’s future is at risk with Staveley and the board – including Al-Rumayyan and Jamie Reuben making the decision on whether there should be a managerial change.
SPORTS
Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out at National Stadium day before World Cup Qualifier (VIDEO)
A fire has broken out in dramatic scenes at Andorra’s Estadi Nacional just a day before they are due to play England there in a World Cup qualifier.
The television gantry just above the two dugouts on one side of the pitch, erected ahead of Saturday night’s match, was seen engulfed in flames during a live television report from Sky Sports just after 3pm BST.
The fire broke out just as Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorset was giving an update from the artificial pitch Andorra, with black billowing smoke then making its way towards residential apartments and flats surrounding the 3,000 capacity stadium.
Emergency services later arrived on the scene in the country’s capital of Andorra La Vella to successfully extinguish the fire – the cause of which remains unclear at this stage – with the use of hoses and reportedly sprinklers too.
There are no reports of injuries, but that there were initial concerns that heat from the blaze may melt part of the plastic playing surface.
The outlet’s reporter Mike McGrath also posted a picture showing how managers’ technical area was damaged and the dugout ‘melted’ on one side from the fire.
