Jay-Jay Okocha predicts Premier League winner & hails unstoppable star

Jay-Jay Okocha has predicted who will win the 2022-23 Premier League title and has hailed an ‘unstoppable’ winger in England’s top-flight this season.

Arsenal are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand as the look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2004.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won four of the last five titles and City defender Kyle Walker has warned Arsenal that there could be ‘twists and turns’ to come.

Both sides lost their last top-flight games with Mikel Arteta’s side beaten by Everton and City suffering defeat to Tottenham.

Arsenal and City are still due to face each other in the league twice before the season ends with the first of those two meetings coming at the Emirates on February 15.

‘Manchester City is surprisingly losing a lot of games this season for [their] standards,’ former Premier League star Okocha told wettfreunde.

‘Arsenal are consistently good, I assume the defeat at Everton was just a slip-up recently.

‘I trust Arsenal to become champions, but for that [they have] to do well in both duels against Man City.’

Okocha, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 1994 and scored 14 goals across 73 caps for his country, was also quizzed about his favourite current African players in the Premier League.

‘I like Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City,’ Okocha said. ‘He’s developed fantastically.

‘He’s nimble and almost unstoppable with the ball, and a player who’s difficult to get hold of for any opponent in the world.’

Algeria international Mahrez has registered four goals and three assists across 16 Premier League games for City this season.

The 31-year-old winger moved to the Etihad from Leicester City in 2018 and has helped Guardiola’s side win three top-flight titles as well as the FA Cup and three League Cups.