Jason Kelce made a confession about his wife, Kylie Kelce, and she didn’t hesitate to defend herself.

“Kylie hates when I do the dishes,” Jason said during Wednesday’s episode of his and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“She just has OCD about getting all the food off the plate before you put it in the dishwasher.”

Kylie then interjected to tell him, “Stop f–king exposing me, you d–k!”

Before Kylie scolded Jason, he claimed that he’s an “instruction follower” when it comes to using the dishwasher.

Although his wife prefers to scrape off the plates before putting them in the machine, Jason said the instructions “clearly state to not do that.”

Jason claimed the dishes “get cleaner without doing that,” to which Travis responded, “That’s how they sell you!”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then offered Jason some brotherly advice to avoid future marital spats.

“Well, keep your hands off the dishes, Jason,” Travis said, to which the retired NFL center replied, “Fine, I won’t do the dishes!”

This isn’t the first time that the father of three has been publicly called out by his wife for his podcast remarks.

Just weeks ago, Kylie shared her candid opinion on TikTok after Jason gave a caller advice about going through a “dry spell” in the bedroom.

“If I had to guess based on my husband’s dumbass response to this question, I would say he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying that she’s not interested,” she said in the clip.

In the Oct. 30 episode, Jason offered advice on how to fix a lack of intimacy in the bedroom — a problem that Travis admitted he could not relate to.

“Try to set it up early, if you know you’re in the mood. ‘Cause women are weird, that don’t just always want that,” he said.

After Kylie scolded him on social media for his remark, he then reacted to her comment on the Nov. 7 episode of the podcast.

“Kylie took to Twitter announcing that I’m already in a dry spell right now,” Jason confessed. “I don’t want to get into any more trouble with Ky.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and share three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.