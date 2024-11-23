Jason Kelce and wife Kylie pregnant, expecting baby No. 4

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are expecting baby No. 4 — another girl!

They announced the exciting news on Instagram Friday night with a photo of their three daughters wearing matching pink “Big Sister” sweaters.

Each girl had different reactions, with 4-year-old Wyatt looking shocked with her hands covering her ears.

Elliotte, 3, had a huge grin on her face and looked pleased to be welcoming another addition to the family, while 1-year-old Bennett appeared absolutely horrified by the news and was crying.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie captioned the post.

“At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️.”