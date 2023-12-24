



Jarrell Miller has blamed his defeat to Daniel Dubois on inactivity, following his first professional career loss. But he insisted he didn’t quit ‘like a b****’. The American heavyweight was dominated by Dubois and stopped in the final round of their fight.

Despite taking some heavy hits from Dubois, Miller managed to stay standing throughout the 10 rounds. However, the referee ended the bout with just seconds remaining as Miller struggled to respond to Dubois’ onslaught. Miller, who had been confident of victory before the fight, admitted on Instagram that his time away from the ring had affected his performance. He wrote: “I didn’t quit like no b****. Inactivity was the killer tonight. Real warriors don’t quit rest and back to work. Congrats to my lil bro Daniel Dubois. The shrimp came with it tonight and earn my respect. God is good all the time.” Miller now finds himself far down the pecking order in a highly competitive heavyweight division.

Following his win, Dubois said: “I had to dig deep. Big Baby, he came to work, but I showed my heart. I’m a prideful fighter and I always want to come forward, but I’m learning new things. “I had my dad screaming in my corner; I knew I had to work. I had to prove it to myself that I am a real fighter and I can be a real champion. “I had to finish strong. Any confidence missing, I gained it tonight. Big respect, Big Baby!” And Miller himself said after the contest: “Daniel is no quitter,” Miller said. “I’ve been out of the ring and we took this fight on four weeks’ notice, but we back in the ring, and we gonna be active [going forward]. Triple D, you got my respect. All respect. Nothing but love.”

Elsewhere on the night, Filip Hrgovic from Croatia started the night with a knockout win, and Agit Kabayel surprised everyone with a TKO victory over Arslanbek Makmudov. Both men climbed up the rankings. In the co-main events, Joseph Parker upset Deontay Wilder with a dominant win, ruining Wilder’s planned fight with Anthony Joshua. Joshua, who beat Otto Wallin in the final fight of the night, could now rematch Parker. There are also rumours that Joshua might fight ex-UFC champ Francis Ngannou, who controversially lost to Tyson Fury on a judge’s decision, despite many thinking he should have won.





Source link