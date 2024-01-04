Jarrel Miller was arrested on Tuesday in Hollywood, Florida for carjacking without a weapon and burglary with assault, just over two weeks after suffering the first defeat of his professional boxing career against Daniel Dubois.

According to American news station WSVN 7, an employee was approached by a woman, who said she had left her mobile phone inside the truck, a black Dodge Ram, which had recently been repossessed by the dealership. As the employee went to grab the keys to the truck to help the woman retrieve her phone, Miller is alleged to have grabbed the employee from behind before placing him in a chokehold and slamming him to the ground.

The employee then claims Miller stole the keys and drove off in the pick-up truck. Police said Miller did not know that the truck had a tracker inside, which meant detectives were able to locate and arrest him.

Miller appeared before bond court on Wednesday where he was charged. “It is alleged that Mr. Miller first put the victim in a chokehold, then slammed him to the ground before robbing him,” said Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder. “[The employee] was doing nothing other than his job.”