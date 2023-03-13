Japan’s Nobel Prize-winner Kenzaburo Oe dies at 88

Kenzaburo Oe, who won Japan its second Nobel Prize for literature with books about pacifism and his disabled son, and used his fame to protest both nuclear weapons and power, died on March 3 due to old age, according to his publisher.

Oe was 88.

Ōe was awarded the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature for creating “an imagined world, where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today

Oe was born on 31 January 1935 in Uchiko, Japan.

At the age of 18, he began to study French literature at the University of Tokyo. He made his debut in the 1950s with short stories that were influenced by contemporary French and American authors. One of Oe’s sons was born with brain damage, and his disability is a recurring motif in the novels.

Several of Kenzaburo Oe’s novels deal with the aftermath of World War II and the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, including Hiroshima Notes (1965).

Before his death, Oe was controversial in his native country. The essay Okinawa Notes, which depicts how members of Japan’s military forced the population on the island of Okinawa to take their lives during the invasion in 1945, led to the suing of Oe by two military officers.