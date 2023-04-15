Saturday, April 15, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister, Kishida Escapes ‘Smoke Bomb’ Attack As Election Nears

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, was whisked away after a sudden explosion interrupted his speech ON Saturday during visit to the port city of Wakayama.

The loud blast created chaos as the crowd attempted to flee.

Kishida was evacuated from the scene, according to the report unharmed as the authorities arrested one suspect who was taken into custody.

 

An explosion rang out around 11:30am local time as the premier prepared to deliver a stump speech at the Saigasaki fishing port, with a man emerging from the crowd and hurling what appeared to be a “smoke bomb” toward Kishida, according to Kyodo News.

 

Multiple witnesses cited by NHK, including a local city council member, said they saw somebody throw a “cylindrical silver object” immediately before the blast. There were no injuries, according to initial reports.

The resulting panic was captured on video, showing police officers scuffling with a suspect on the ground as they attempted to subdue him. Bystanders were also seen fleeing in all directions amid the confusion.

 

Kishida was unharmed and safely removed from the area, according to Japanese officials. The leader had traveLled to the port city to voice support for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as candidates campaign for a by-election set for later this month.

 

The prime minister’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated during a public campaign event last year, with a gunman fatally shooting the former leader with a homemade firearm. A 41-year-old veteran of the Japanese military, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and later confessed to the murder.



