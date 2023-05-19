Japan stocks surge to highest since 1990 as G-7 meeting is underway

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose as two of the three Wall Street’s major indexes hit record highs on Thursday night and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that he is confident a deal can be struck on the U.S. debt ceiling by next week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped on Thursday to notch their highest closing levels since August 2022 as Wall Street traders kept focused on debt ceiling negotiations.

Leaders from the Group of 7 will be gathering in Hiroshima, Japan for the G-7 summit that kicks off today.

Japan stocks were on course to seeing its best week since October as the Nikkei 225

rose 0.86%, maintaining the highest levels since 1990 and the Topix climbed 0.33%— marking its sixth winning streak. Japan’s core inflation in April rose 3.4% year-on-year, maintaining levels above the central bank’s target.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.43%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.56% and the Kosdaq was 0.27% higher.

Greater China markets meanwhile bucked the trend: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.49% and the Shanghai Composite slid 0.44% in mainland China. The Shenzhen Component was marginally lower.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were up for a second straight day, with the Nasdaq gaining 1.51% and hitting 52-week highs, while the S&P added 0.94%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.34%