Japan stocks climb almost 2%, leading gains in Asia ahead of Fed’s key rate decision

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest update on its rate hike decision, as the central bank attempts to balance its inflation fight and stem a banking crisis.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 led gains in the region, advancing 1.93% and closing at 27,466. The Topix was 1.74% higher and finished at 1,962.93.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.89%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 1.22%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200

rose 0.87% to close at 7,015.6, while in South Korea, the Kospi was up 1.2% to close at 2,416.96and the Kosdaq gained 1.36% to end at 813.43.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.17%, and the Shenzhen Component climbed 0.57%.