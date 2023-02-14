Japan names university academic as next central bank governor

Economics professor Kazuo Ueda has been nominated as the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) next governor, tasked with navigating a way forward after a decade of extraordinary monetary easing.

The respected economist, described as careful and cautious, was a surprise pick for the change of guard after the outgoing governor’s deputy reportedly turned down the job.

Ueda was nominated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to a government document handed to reporters.

Both houses of Japan’s parliament now need to approve Ueda’s nomination. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition has a majority in both chambers. Parliamentary hearings are likely to take place on Feb. 24, Nikkei reported.

But that is expected to be largely a formality given that Kishida’s ruling coalition commands a healthy parliamentary majority.

Kishida recently emphasized the need for the next central bank governor to have “global communication skills” and be able to coordinate closely with global peers, Reuters reported, citing his comments in parliament.

A former BOJ policy board member, Ueda will take the reins from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the central bank’s longest-serving leader and the architect of its ultra-loose policies.

Since Kuroda became governor in 2013, his attempts to boost Japan’s moribund economy have ranged from a negative interest rate to spending vast sums on government bonds.

In the past year, he has held firm, even as other central banks hiked rates to tackle inflation, with the resulting policy gap causing the yen to slump against the dollar.

Kuroda, 78, is due to step down on April 8 when his second term ends.