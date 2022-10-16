Janet Jackson gears up to delight fans with spectacular world tour

Singing sensation Janet Jackson is reportedly gearing up to delight her fans as she is set to launch a spectacular comeback tour – and this will see her perform in London for the first time in over a decade.

Michael Jackson’s sister is said to be working on staging shows after cancelling her ‘Black Diamond’ gigs in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, which will apparently include new songs.

A music source told The Sun on Sunday: ‘Janet has been preparing for her music comeback for a while and is gearing up for a performance that packs a punch.

‘She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with amazing production.

‘It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope as well as some brand new material. It’s a massive deal.’

Five-time Grammy winner Janet, 56, last performed in London at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011.