Jandor’s wife, Mariam debunks separation rumours (VIDEO)

Mariam Adediran, wife of the governorship candidate of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, says reports that she moved out of her matrimonial home are false.

There has been some political propaganda about the family of the 45-year-old frontline contender for the number one seat in the state.

In a country where politicians’ private lives were once off limits, media speculation about Mariam’s role in her husband’s bid to govern Lagos abounded since the 2023 electioneering began.

Mariam, who is based in the United States of America, had not been featuring in the political activities of her husband, fueling rumour that all is not well in their marriage.

Now, Mariam has come out to quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with Jandor.

She said she is still with her husband and has no plans to divorce him.

Mariam spoke during an interactive session with PDP women and leaders in Lagos State on Tuesday.

She berated politicians sponsoring campaign of calumny on social media against her family and her husband because she was not with him.

According to her, she has been part of her husband’s political movement and has always supported him even from her abode in the US.

She added: “I have been part of this movement and we, my husband and I, agreed that he would be in Nigeria to drive the movement while I will be in the USA with the children.

“It is disheartening what people do in the name of politics on the social media.

“I am not a social media person, but I read everything they put up there.”

Well, it does come across as respite for Jandor’s supporters who were distraught after hearing rumours about his split from his wife.

WATCH Jandor’s debunk the rumour:

https://fb.watch/jhehbpYGhl/