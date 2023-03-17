Friday, March 17, 2023
Jandor’s Campaign DG dumps him on election eve

Dr. Seye Dairo, Campaign Director-General, of the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, has resigned.

Dairo did not give any reason for taking the action in his resignation letter.

He expressed appreciation to the PDP candidate for the opportunity to serve as his campaign DG.

The PDP has been hit by several resignations of its key chieftains and members who either joined the ruling APC or defected to Labour Party.

The former DG was later seen at a forum where the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George led other members of Omo Eko Pataki to endorse the candidate of Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

