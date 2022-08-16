POLITICS
JANDOR meets PDP state, senatorial, and LGA women leaders, unites state woman leader and Lagos4Lagos state woman leader
The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) on Monday played host to the party woman leaders in the state, the three senatorial districts, and the 20 local Government areas who visited to share their campaign and mobilization plans for the 2023 gubernatorial election.
The party women leadership delegation was led by the State Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Idowu Akinsanya. She expressed the resolution of all women in the party to eschew all divisive tendencies and unite towards the actualization of electoral victory for the party.
She noted that Lagos PDP women are willing to be sacrificial in this dispensation and that every party faithful should also follow suit by not expecting pecuniary motivation as a condition for supporting the JAFUN Eko project.
JANDOR in his address appreciated the women leaders for the stabilizing role they have been playing in the party over the years. He commended them for their resolve to work for the party without expecting immediate compensation.
He however appealed to the women leaders to ensure total reconciliation of all warring groups across the local government, wards, and down to the polling units.
JANDOR used the occasion to unite the PDP State Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Idowu Akinsanya and the State Woman Leader for the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Pst Mrs. Odunsi. He mandated the two apex leaders to ensure that other women under them are also truly and properly integrated.
2023: Why I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi – Gov Uzodinma
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Tuesday, said that he doesn’t want to join issue with the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, insisting that his business is to market the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the South East.
Uzodinma stated this during an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today.
He noted that there are many loyal members of the APC in the South East who are ‘obedient’ to the party.
Uzodinma said, “I am a politician and my party is APC and I have my candidate in the party. And I know we are consulting and speaking to our people to vote for our candidate.
“I am concerned with campaigning for my party. I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi, whom you know is not a member of my party. But I know members of APC are obedient to APC.”
The governor added, “I am very confident that the reasonable minds in Imo State will vote for my party. In 2021, I came here as a governor, 99% of our major roads were not passable. Today the major economic roads in Imo State have been managed in a very first-class manner that even the opposition party members are commending my effort.
“From 1999 to date, the members of Imo House of Assembly have no place in the state to sit. They were attached to one local government secretariat here in Owerri. The Imo House of Assembly building that was abandoned for many years has just been rehabilitated.”
2023: INEC redeploys RECs, others
As part of the preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the redeployment of some of its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and posting of staff.
The redeployment was announced in a statement issued by Festus Okoye Esq, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman for Information and Voter Education, on Tuesday, in Abuja.
Mr. Okoye said the redeployment and posting, affecting 385 staff nationwide, was a routine exercise which will continue from time to time.
Those affected in the redeployment include two RECs and eight Directorate level staff, amongst others.
“In line with the extant policy, the commission hereby redeploys two Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) eight Directorate level staff, ” he said.
According to Mr Okoye, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, REC, Cross River state, had been redeployed to REC, Akwa Ibom State, while Dr Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, REC, Edo state had been moved to Cross River state.
He said that Engineer Paul Omokore, Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, had been redeployed as Director, ICT, Headquarters, Abuja; Engineer Chidi Nwafor, Director, ICT to Administrative Secretary, Enugu State ;Mr Chima Duruaku, Administrative Secretary, Anambra state to Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja; and Mr jude Okwuanu, Administrative Secretary, Enugu State to Administrative Secretary, Anambra State.
Others include, Usman Musa Wase, Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, who had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State; Mr Salisu Garba, Director in the Electoral Operations Department to Director, Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja; Barr. Waziri Zanna, Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT to Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja; while Godwin Wada Edibo, Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT.
He further noted that the redeployment/postings take immediate effect, while handing and taking over should be concluded on/or before Friday 26th August, 2022.
Opposition engaging in propaganda to discredit APC – Adamu
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, has lamented that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is engaging in propaganda to discredit the ruling party ahead of the 2023 elections.
Adamu stated this Tuesday when a group of APC Professionals led by former Governor of Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda, visited him at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.
Adamu decried that most of the programmes of the APC-led administration were not getting to the grassroots because leadership at that level was driven by those who are not educated.
His words: “One thing which I want to make some reference to is the fact of the position of your forum itself. If you listen to our political activities, one thing you may wish to take a serious look at and see how best you can be of some assistance to our effort is the activity of the party at the grassroots where it mattered most.
“Leadership at this level is being driven by those who are not educated, they are very vulnerable, very, extremely vulnerable.
“So, we need to imbibe the culture of an enlightened leadership driven by knowledge. We don’t all have to be graduates or diploma holders, but an enlightened mind is open and it is a bit narrow for now. This is missing in our effort to get people to appreciate who we are as a party, what we are doing as a party, how we can be appreciated as a party
“We are having the misfortune of the effort of this government not getting to the grassroots – positive publicity of what this government is doing. All that those who care to talk want to say is about the negative aspect of government
“We know that all over the world,the opposition is seen as the underdog and so there is apparent sympathy for them. I have no quarrel with this. Go and sympathize with them but call a spade a spade. Don’t give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.
“This is what we are experiencing. This is what we are experiencing. All the good things that have happened thus far in this administration have not received the kind of publicity it deserves.”
