JANDOR meets PDP state, senatorial, and LGA women leaders, unites state woman leader and Lagos4Lagos state woman leader

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) on Monday played host to the party woman leaders in the state, the three senatorial districts, and the 20 local Government areas who visited to share their campaign and mobilization plans for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The party women leadership delegation was led by the State Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Idowu Akinsanya. She expressed the resolution of all women in the party to eschew all divisive tendencies and unite towards the actualization of electoral victory for the party.



She noted that Lagos PDP women are willing to be sacrificial in this dispensation and that every party faithful should also follow suit by not expecting pecuniary motivation as a condition for supporting the JAFUN Eko project.

JANDOR in his address appreciated the women leaders for the stabilizing role they have been playing in the party over the years. He commended them for their resolve to work for the party without expecting immediate compensation.

He however appealed to the women leaders to ensure total reconciliation of all warring groups across the local government, wards, and down to the polling units.



JANDOR used the occasion to unite the PDP State Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Idowu Akinsanya and the State Woman Leader for the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Pst Mrs. Odunsi. He mandated the two apex leaders to ensure that other women under them are also truly and properly integrated.