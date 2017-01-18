Jammeh gets three-month tenure extension

Gambia’s National Assembly Wednesday passed a resolution that gave the incumbent president Yahya Jammeh a three-month tenure extension, Reuters reported quoting Gambian state television.

Jammeh lost to opposition candidate Adama Barrow in the December 2016 presidential elction after ruling the West African nation for 22 years. But he later announced that the the election results were flawed and unacceptable.

On Tuesday, he declared a state of emergency just two days before he is due to step down, citing “extraordinary” foreign interference in the country’s post-electoral crisis.

The declaration was necessary, he said on state television, after the “unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia.”