Jamie O’Hara walks out talkSPORT studio over Arsenal star Martin Odegaard debate

Jamie O’Hara walked out of talkSPORT’s studio live on air after “absolute idiot” co-host Jason Cundy made a bold claim about Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

Cundy agreed with a fan who called in to the radio station and labelled 24-year-old Odegaard “the best number 10” in the Premier League on current form – even better than Manchester City’s Belgian ace and long-standing top dog, Kevin De Bruyne. The two midfielders have found themselves being compared as Odegaard’s Arsenal battle reigning champions City for the league title.

Bemused by Cundy’s stance, O’Hara snapped back and asked: “You agree with him? So if I give you a game tomorrow and you can have Odegaard or Kevin De Bruyne in your team to play in a cup final, who would you pick?”

When the former Chelsea defender doubled down, O’Hara remained dumbfounded. Cundy then came up a theory to explain why ex-Tottenham midfielder O’Hara isn’t such a big fan of Odegaard. “It’s because he’s Arsenal, isn’t it?” the ex-Blues player teased. “You’re bitter about Spurs at the minute. What’s going on?”

“I’ll tell you what’s going on,” O’Hara retorted. “I sit here for 18 months, having to work with this absolute idiot of a man who puts Odegaard in front of Kevin De Bruyne. Have you just watched Kevin De Bruyne play [against RB Leipzig]? He put on a masterclass!

“You’re telling me that if there was a cup final tomorrow you wouldn’t want Kevin De Bruyne in your team? You’d take Odegaard? Don’t get me wrong, he’s had a great season, but Kevin De Bruyne has be unbelievable for the last five seasons.”

Once again asked who he’d pick based on performances this season, Cundy said: “Odegaard. Jamie, face the music. Stand up, stand up now and say ‘my name is Jamie O’Hara, I’m a Spurs fan and Arsenal will win the title’.”

“Oh Jason, Jason. It’s like working with a brick wall!” an exasperated O’Hara replied. “Honestly, I can’t deal with this anymore. I need a coffee. I need to leave the office.” Cundy, laughing, then told listeners: “He’s walked out!”

There’s a circle of people who agree that Odegaard is indeed the best midfielder in the Premier League based on form. Following Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Fulham, Jamie Redknapp declared to Sky Sports: “Right now Martin Odegaard is the number one.

“Normally you’d say Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfield player, not just in the Premier League but in the world. Something isn’t quite right, he’s not playing as many games as he’d like. But Odegaard does this thing which all great players possess: it’s like time stands still when he has the ball.

“Most players, especially midfield players, because we’re not used to getting in those [scoring] situations, the calmness he possesses. He’s scored four or five goals like he did against Fulham, with that left foot. He’s the captain, he’s the leader. He’s leading that team. When he hasn’t got the ball he goes and presses it and catches it.”