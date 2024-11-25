Jamie Foxx painted the town red with the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

The group enjoyed a lively evening of singing and dancing while enjoying dinner at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami.

The “Django Unchained” star even jokingly gestured that he was keeping his hands warm with the heat from Parks’ butt as she twerked near him during their night out in South Beach.

“Baby a Time was had 😂 We turned Prime into karaoke hour 🔥👏🏾🤌🏾😂,” Williams, 43, captioned an Instagram carousel on Saturday.

Parks, 51, was seen twerking in a tight red dress in the third slide of Williams’ post.

Foxx, 56, playfully rubbed his hands together above Parks’ bum as he quipped, “It’s warm out here!”

The ladies also turned their dinner into a karaoke night and were recorded loudly singing along to several songs, including Mariah Carey’s 2005 hit “We Belong Together.”

Foxx even teased someone — who seemingly was the one recording the video — by saying, “You went to private school, but you’re beautiful.”

Bailey, 57, later took to the comments of the post to playfully scold Williams for using a steak knife as a faux microphone.

“Lawd!🔪🤦🏽‍♀️🤣,” she wrote under the post, before Parks echoed in the caption, “A time was had 🔥😍🔥.”

The reality stars were in Miami for Bravo Fan Fest.

Many of the Bravolebrity’s followers then took to the comments to react to seeing Foxx out with the reality TV stars.

“Jamie being thrown is so random. No shade 😂🤎,” one wrote, while another added, “I just know Jamie foxx is a good time 😂😂.”

The Oscar winner’s night out with the ladies comes over a year after he was hospitalized for a mysterious medical condition.

Last month, Foxx seemingly addressed the health scare with an emotional post teasing his upcoming Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was…”

“When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation of some thing that went terribly wrong,” he wrote at the time.

“But thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”