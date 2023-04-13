Thursday, April 13, 2023
Jamie Foxx had a 'medical complication,' is now in 'recovery'

Jamie Foxx’s oldest daughter, Corinne, revealed that her dad suffered a “medical complication,” but is now in “recovery.”

The 29-year-old took to social media on Wednesday night to share a message “from the Foxx family.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement began.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The family’s message went on, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A rep for Jamie did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation told TMZ that Jamie’s condition was “serious enough that [he] was hospitalized.”

It comes a few weeks after the “Django Unchained” star returned to the set of his film, “Back in Action,” amid reports he suffered a “meltdown.”

Story developing…

 

