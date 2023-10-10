Jamie Foxx toted two gigantic Gucci bags while en route to his daughter Anelise Bishop’s 15th birthday celebration.

The “They Cloned Tyrone” star arrived at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., Monday carrying two olive green bags from the Italian fashion brand that nearly overtook his entire upper body.

Foxx, 55, wore an emerald green jacket over a white graphic T-shirt for the birthday bash.

He complemented the casual outfit with light blue jeans and white sneakers, finishing it all off with a wide-brimmed, cream-colored hat.

Foxx had a friend carry a third oversized Gucci gift bag into the restaurant.

The father of two took to Instagram Tuesday to publicly wish Anelise a happy birthday, writing, “Behind that hair is an incredible little girl who’s growing up!!!!”

Foxx included a series of photos of Anelise — mainly looking at her cellphone — with a ferocious, curly mane. One of the snaps included the teen holding a guitar as her hair covered her face.

The proud father has been known to brag about his daughter’s musical skills across his Instagram page.

Gushing in the caption, the “Ray” star wrote, “#daddydaughtertime when she plays I weep. 14 years old and playing from her soul Anelise 🎶🎶🎶.”

Two months before, Foxx posted another clip via Instagram of him on the drums as his daughter picked away at the bass.

“music rehearsals… Getting ready for the road… My daughter said let’s build it slow… I said I’m witchu… she said let’s hit that Barry White/ @therealmaryjblige … I said I’m witchu…,” Foxx wrote at the time.

The “Day Shift” star shares his youngest daughter with ex Kristin Grannis; he also shares 29-year-old daughter Corrine with ex Connie Kline.

Foxx has been looking in high spirits lately since his mysterious health scare in April.

The actor’s eldest daughter revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Foxx had been hospitalized due to a “medical condition” but was “in recovery.”

Little is still known about what Foxx endured, but he has made it clear that he is on the mend after taking time to focus on his health.

“Finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,”he shared via Instagram in August.

The “Django Unchained” star has also been spotted shooting commercials and going on multiple vacations with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, since making a recovery.