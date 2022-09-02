Jamie Carragher replies to Steven Gerrard criticism

Jamie Carragher has pointed to two key issues that Steven Gerrard must navigate as he attempts to cling onto his position at Aston Villa.

The Liverpool icon has come under severe pressure in the Midlands with his side having lost four out of their opening five games of the new season. That has called for some to argue that Gerrard should be relieved of his duties at Villa Park.

It remains to be seen if the former midfielder is able to reverse the fortunes of his side over the coming weeks but ex-teammate Carragher has already leapt to his defence recently. He has now doubled down on that stance by claiming that Philippe Coutinho ’s uninspiring form since his permanent move to the club – as well as the tricky situation revolving around Tyrone Mings – has made Gerrard’s position appear more in doubt than it should

Writing in a column in The Telegraph, Carragher said: “Take the example of Gerrard signing Philippe Coutinho. When the Brazilian joined Villa on loan it was presented as the kind of coup only a manager with Gerrard’s kudos could have inspired.

“Now, because Coutinho has not delivered beyond his initial, encouraging promise, his signing is seen negatively, and one which had Gerrard’s fingerprints over it, especially as he is being picked ahead of Emi Buendía.

“What looked at the time to be a no-brainer deal will be remembered as a waste of the club’s resources unless Coutinho starts producing. It is too soon to completely dismiss that signing as a mistake, but he certainly needs to start justifying his salary.

“However, the other major issue of the summer – stripping Tyrone Mings of the captaincy – became much bigger than it needed to be.”

Despite Carragher coming to his defence, Gerrard himself has admitted that he does indeed have concern regarding his long-term future with Villa. Asked by BT Sport if he “worries” about his position, he replied: “Of course I do.

“If I stood here and said I wasn’t concerned I think you’d look at me as though I was from a different planet.”