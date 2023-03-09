Jamie Carragher ‘delighted’ PSG out of Champions League as he tells Kylian Mbappe to leave

Jamie Carragher made his disdain for Paris Saint-Germain clear after they were beaten by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, saying he was delighted to see them eliminated from the Champions League and Kylian Mbappe should leave.

PSG had a tough task ahead of them in the second leg of their last 16 tie in Germany after losing the first match 1-0 at home and they went out pretty tamely.

The French side did create chances, but it was goals from Eric Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry that completed a 3-0 aggregate win for the Germans.

Carragher may have not connection to Bayern, but he was thrilled to see them win as he has no time for the mega-money project in Paris which he feels has completely failed to create a cohesive team, despite their star players.

Lionel Messi could do nothing to impact the result on Wednesday, neither could Mbappe, who Carragher reckons should go and hunt down Champions League glory elsewhere.

‘I’m delighted PSG have gone out, I just don’t like the whole set-up, everything about it,’ Carragher said on CBS Sports.

‘It’s not a team, it’s just a mess. Five years out of the last seven they’ve gone out in the last 16. They spend more money than anyone, they’ve got the best players in the world.

‘It’s brilliant because it tells you how important it is to be a team, that’s really important in football.

‘We love individuals within a team, but that’s not a team. Honestly, Kylian Mbape has got to leave that club.’