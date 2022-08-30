CELEBRITIES
James Van Der Beek sues SiriusXM for $700K over axed podcast
James Van Der Beek has filed a lawsuit to the tune of $700K against SiriusXM/Stitcher after an alleged podcast deal made with the brands was canned.
In the court documents filed on Friday and obtained by Us Weekly and The Blast, the “Dawson’s Creek” star alleged a breach of contract based on a deal he claimed has been in the works since 2021.
According to Van Der Beek, the deal was worth a minimum of $700K with the star being paid 50% of the net ad revenue.
He went on to claim that he dismissed other offers based on their contractual agreement.
“[Van Der Beek] had other offers and potential partners to choose from in order to develop this project,” the documents read.
“However, relying on the contractual agreement reached with Defendants, Plaintiff stopped negotiating with other buyers and affirmatively rejected those other offers (as well as other acting opportunities).”
The podcast was going to focus on the “Varsity Blues” actor’s career, allowing him to connect with fans of his television and film work, according to docs.
“He would serve as the podcast’s host, conduct interviews, provide commentary and behind-the-scenes insight on past work, and share the kind of unique perspective as an artist, seeker, and public figure that has become the hallmark of his social media presence.”
Not only that, but he would have also discussed being a husband and father of six. He shares daughters Olivia, 11, Annabel, 8, Emilia, 6, and Gwendolyn, 4, and sons Joshua, 10, and Jeremiah, 8 months, with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, 40.
James further asserts that, by spring 2022, the deal was “extensively negotiated, agreed upon orally and confirmed in writing in a series of phone calls and emails between Plaintiff and Defendants’ authorized representatives.”
However, SiriusXM and Stitcher allegedly emailed the “Labor Day” actor in April informing him that, while they were “ready to call terms officially closed,” someone from upper management reviewed the contract and ultimately axed the deal.
James goes on to claim that during a July Zoom call, the company officially “reneged” on the deal, citing a “new policy” in which the finance team reviews all contracts and can choose whether or not things move forward, with them deciding to “reject this deal.”
“This was contrary to what Defendants said during negotiations when they represented to Plaintiff that the deal terms were created in conjunction with the finance, creative and sales departments’ input and approval. This was just a pretextual excuse to renege on the deal,” the docs read.
The actor believes SiriusXM/Stitcher should still be responsible for paying him at least the expected minimum, in addition to “general and compensatory damages” and attorney fees.
“By engaging in the aforementioned conduct, Defendants breached their contract
with Plaintiff, resulting in the loss of the minimum guarantee as well as the value of using
Defendants to build a brand and audience for this particular podcast series, as well as serve as Plaintiff’s gateway into the digital/podcasting space. As a result, Plaintiff has been damaged in an amount to be determined at trial, but which shall exceed $700,000.”
A rep for SiriusXM did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian goes full Barbiecore in pink camo minidress
Come on Kimmy, let’s go party.
Kim Kardashian rocked her best Barbiecore on Instagram Monday, channeling the iconic Mattel doll in a short pink camouflage-print dress by Balenciaga and a glam updo as she posed in her closet.
“Balenci Barbie” she captioned her Reel — set to “Free Mind” by Tems — showing off the sexy one-shouldered mini from multiple angles.
Pairing the outfit with clear high-heeled flip-flops and a tiny black Fendi purse, the Skims founder, 41, added a glittering star effect over her video as she pouted her lips at the camera.
Barbie wasn’t the only famous blond bombshell the still-platinum-haired reality star mimicked in the post; her voluminous updo with loose, face-framing tendrils was also reminiscent of a “Baywatch” babe’s.
“The hair is givin pam anderson” one fan said of the look, which was created by Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton — and the celebrity hair guru shared a Reel featuring a closer peek at his client’s “Barbie updo,” eliciting plenty of flame and heart-eye emojis from followers.
From Nicki Minaj’s full Barbie look at the 2022 VMAs to Kim’s sister Khloé’s pink latex birthday dress, celebs can’t get enough of the Barbiecore aesthetic this summer — and with the new “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling coming out next year, that trend isn’t dying anytime soon.
In May, the reality star wore a bold bodysuit and patterned tights from her Skims x Fendi collaboration, and a month later, she sported a candy-colored Balenciaga hoodie and “pantashoes” in Instagram snaps taken by her daughter North West (who has famously complained that her mom wears too much black).
CELEBRITIES
Hilaria Baldwin addresses haters who ‘comment’ on big family
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin hit back at haters who “ask [about] or comment” on her growing family ahead of baby No. 7.
“We often go to silly and very self-deprecating jokes on my part [when it comes up],” the former yoga instructor, 38, captioned black-and-white maternity photos on Instagram Tuesday. “I love to laugh at myself — so it’s all good…keeps me sane.”
Baldwin went on to write that, “all jokes aside,” she is “grateful” to be carrying another baby after welcoming Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo and Lucia, both 1, with her husband, Alec Baldwin.
“I know too well the joys and the losses, the beauty and the heartache, that motherhood brings,” she wrote, referencing her previous miscarriages.
She concluded, “I have learned to respect and embrace the wonderful, the hard, the uncomfortable, the magical, and the unknown of this incredible process I am so blessed to experience again and again.”
Hilaria and Alec, 64, announced in March that they are expecting their seventh child together, the actor’s eighth. (He and ex-wife Kim Basinger welcomed daughter Ireland, now 26, in 1995.)
“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram at the time. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.
“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she continued. “A blessing and a gift.”
The following month, Alec defended their decision to continue having kids.
“People ask why,” the “30 Rock” alum wrote alongside an April video of Lucia. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”
The Emmy winner doubled down in July, writing via Instagram that he and Hilaria have so “many children” because the little ones “matter most” to them.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian accused of bizarre Photoshop fail
Kim Kardashian has been accused of altering her body on social media in yet another Photoshop fail.
An eagle-eyed TikTok user noticed that the “Kardashians” star appeared to remove her trapezius muscle around her neck and shoulders in a photo promoting her new collaboration with Beats by Dre.
“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” the user, Caroline, began in the video. “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”
To reveal the apparent edit job, Caroline reverse-Photoshopped the image to highlight the reduction in Kardashian’s muscles — as well as the distortion in the pool water that appears behind her. Caroline also shared an image from a behind-the-scenes video that was shared to compare to the photo Kardashian, 41, ultimately posted on her grid.
Of course, this is just the latest in a series of fails from the Skims founder, who has become as known for her edited photos as she is for her multifaceted career.
Perhaps the most famous of fails was when she and her family edited Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, onto the body of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, in a photo from a trip to Disneyland. Kim later copped to the social media crime after Khloé accidentally exposed her.
“The original [Disneyland] pics were Stormi!” Kim explained. “However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!
“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”
