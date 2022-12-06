James Toback accused of sexual misconduct by over three dozen women

Over three dozen women filed a joint lawsuit against alleged “serial sexual predator” James Toback on Monday for sexual misconduct.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six, the women claim the director “used his reputation, power and influence in the entertainment industry” to “lure young women through fraud, coercion, force and intimidation into compromising situations where he falsely imprisoned, sexually abused, assaulted, and/or battered them.”

Despite the alleged abuse spanning over the last 38 years, the victims allege they are only speaking out now due to his “explicit and implicit threats of blacklisting them in the industry, physically harming them, and/or even killing them if they did not comply with and remain silent about the sexual abuse they endured.”

In fact, the disgraced director allegedly told numerous victims he had murdered before and had ties to the mob in an effort to scare them.

The nearly 90-page lawsuit also claims that Toback, 78, would make the women “act provocatively” and perform sexual acts on him “to see if they were right for the alleged ‘role’” — that didn’t even exist.

The women are also suing the Harvard Club of New York City for allegedly being complicit and allowing “Toback’s abuse to continue unchecked.”

“Toback repeatedly used his membership and affiliation with the Harvard Club of New York City to facilitate and carry out his abuse, luring his victims to the Harvard Club for meals and drinks and attacking them in the Harvard Club’s dining room, stairwells, bathrooms and hotel rooms,” the court documents claim.

Toback was reportedly “allowed unfettered access in and around the Harvard Club” and despite several women reporting the “Pick-up Artist” director, the club allegedly did nothing about it.

A spokesperson for Harvard Club told The Daily Beast that Toback’s membership had been terminated back in 2017.

“Beyond that, the Harvard Club does not comment on pending litigation,” she told the outlet.

However, when the director — who graduated from Harvard in 1966 — wasn’t utilizing the swanky club, he allegedly assaulted his victims at other locations around New York — including his mother’s house.

Despite the fact that Toback has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by over 300 women in his lifetime, he has denied all previous claims.

No lawyers were listed for Toback in the court documents and a rep for the director did not immediately respond to Daily Beast or Page Six’s request for comment.

Most recently, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute the director in 2018 due to the statute of limitations.

This new lawsuit comes after The Adult Survivor’s Act went into effect in New York State which allows for victims of sexual abuse to come forward regardless of when the alleged crime was committed.