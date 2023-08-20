James Maddison injury concern for Spurs after win over Man Utd

James Maddison was seen leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot after Spurs beat Manchester United on Saturday.

The 26-year-old played well in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over the Red Devils, which saw Pape Matar Sarr open the scoring and then Lisandro Martinez unfortunately score an own goal.

Maddison has made an encouraging start to life at Tottenham since moving from Leicester over the summer, but there is some concern after clearly being in pain after the contest.

Reports from the stadium in north London were that Maddison was in a protective boot and on crutches, although these were thought to be precautionary measures more than anything.

Maddison had gone down after a challenge in the second half but got to his feet and continued to play the full 90 minutes as Spurs picked up their first win under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham were second best over the first 30 minutes but were dominant in the second-half when both their goals came and Postecoglou was delighted with how his side adapted.

‘We’ve had major changes, not just in the way we play, but even in personnel, and we’re going to hit some bumps in the road and what you want to see is the resilience they’ve showed in both games,’ said the Australian.

‘They had to hang in there first half, but when you have a second half like we did today, that fuels the belief that the players will come into training and say, “we want more of this”.

‘Now it’s up to me and the other coaches to keep encouraging them that this is the way forward for us, knowing that there will still be challenges and stumbles along the way, but that they keep that courage and bravery, because you have to be brave to play that way.’