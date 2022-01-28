ENTERTAINMENT
James Gunn ‘working on something else’ related to the Suicide Squad after Peacemaker success
James Gunn is continuing to ride from one success to another amongst the superhero universes!
The director, 55, participated in Deadline’s “Hero Nation” podcast from the Atlanta set of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 this week, where he also discussed future plans with HBO Max for content connected to his 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad.
“We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe,” Gunn said. “I can’t quite say.”
The news comes as Gunn’s latest series for the streamer, Peacemaker, has been deemed a hit — with 94 percent critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score at an also impressive 84 percent.
Peacemaker, starring John Cena, is a spinoff series based off of Gunn’s feature film The Suicide Squad, which also starred Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis.
Of a potential season two for the show, Gunn seemed confident on the podcast, saying, “There’s a really good chance of that.”
“We’re the biggest show in the world right now,” he added of Peacemaker, which also stars Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji.
“The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we’re excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me,” he also said.
Like The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker features Gunn’s unique blend of high concept and gory violence mixed with irreverent comedy.
While it’s unclear which Suicide Squad character(s) he’ll feature in the next series, the possibilities are many since the movie included a large ensemble, with Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion and Gunn regular Michael Rooker all playing super-powered roles.
One major fan-favorite from the film was a CGI-based character named King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, who played a walking, (kind of) talking man-eating great white.
ENTERTAINMENT
Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria goes on air next week
From next week, entertainment lovers will be able to watch the latest breakdance moves to be showcased in the world’s greatest dance reality television show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria.
The talent cum reality TV show is bankrolled by Dr. Mike Adenuga owned telco, Globacom.
A statement by Globacom said the much-awaited episodes of the show will be available on-demand from February on the company’s streaming service, Glo TV, to enable fans to watch at any time.
The reality show will feature three stages of the competition, the company explained. These include the regional auditions which consist of the “battlegrounds” and quarter-finals, which will be followed by the live semi-finals and the finals performance shows. The show will be hosted by the energetic On-Air Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode aka Do2tun.
Globacom also announced that the viewing public would have a chance to partake in the mega millions prize money for winners by competing in a weekly fans’ challenge.
The statement also said that the show was part of Globacom’s strategy to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry through unique partnerships that will help budding talents to bloom and shine on the international scene.
“This sponsorship is a testimony to our passion and commitment to empower and invest in young, talented Nigerians and also offer them a strong platform to showcase their talent to the world. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will take talented youths from Naija streets to the world stage. We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians and the entertainment industry,” Globacom added.
Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria was launched in Nigeria in October 2021 and is intended to discover and nurture new talents, give them a chance to win millions of naira, and help them transform from street dancers to living legends.
The show judges include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).
ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 cast revealed: Meet the new famous houseguests
Celebrity Big Brother is almost here — and CBS is introducing the lineup of famous houseguests!
On Wednesday night, the network announced the new cast for season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.
The stars preparing to compete in the house include former NBA star Lamar Odom, TV personality Teddi Mellencamp, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler and style guru Carson Kressley.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, Olympian ice-skater Mirai Nagasu, singer/influencer Todrick Hall, *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Kattan and UFC fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate are also slated to compete for the Big Brother crown, which premieres on Feb. 2.
Host Julie Chen Moonves teased the cast reveal earlier on Wednesday in a video posted to CBS’ Twitter account.
“@CBSBigBrother fans you’ve been patient. We hear you, we see you and we want to reward you with some clues on who the #BBCeleb Houseguests will be,” the tweet read. “Listen along and make your guesses. The reveal will be here sooner than you think.”
In the clip, Chen Moonves, 52, hinted that the celebrities include “a former American basketball player who has been famously linked to a family of reality tv stars” and a star who “gained fame in the 90s being part of one of the most famous and influential music groups in the world.”
Other celebs included a “famous housewife,” someone who is known for “cracking jokes, specifically on SNL,” an “Olympic bronze medalist,” “the daughter of a famous rock star,” “a pageant queen, model and actress,” a sitcom actor and an athlete who is in the “top 15 for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight rankings.”
Season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition comes after the show’s nearly three-year hiatus.
The show previously aired in 2018 and 2019. Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won season 1 and four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton won season 2.
Previous celebrity competitors include TV personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ross Mathews; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence; comedian Tom Green; and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fathia Balogun joins Sola Sobowale others for Kunle Afolayan’s new film
Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun Williams has joined Sola Sobowale and others for Kunle Afolayan’s new film.
The actress recently joined other members of the cast of the film including Bimbo Ademoye, Sodiq Adebayo, and Kunle Remmy.
While details of the film’s synopsis are yet to be revealed, it was gathered that Afolayan, the director and executive producer of the film is working with American-born cinematographer, Jonathan Kovel, and Jemila Musa Akinwale.
The upcoming production is currently being filmed at Kunle Afolayan owned film village in Igbojaye/Komu area of Oyo state.
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Read this if you pee for long
-
NEWS1 day ago
I didn’t say Nigeria’s infrastructure is better than the US – Fashola
-
NEWS1 day ago
Coup: ECOWAS finally suspends Burkina Faso
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria goes on air next week
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Wall Street ends week of wild swings with gains
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Singer, Saheed Osupa graduates from University of Ibadan
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Vatican sells luxury London building at heart of fraud trial
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo receives Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo