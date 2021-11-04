NEWS
JAMB remits N3.51b as 2021 operating surplus
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has returned N3.51 billion to the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund as part of its 2021 operating surplus.
JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
The board had, in July, 2021, retuned N2 billion to the government coffers as an interim remittance, following the conduct of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examination in June.
In the statement, the board explained that the 2021 remittance was in line with the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede’s “avowed commitment to prudent management of public resources”.
The statement reads: “This commitment to probity, coupled with the adoption of international best practices, make for cost-effective operational processes and attendant savings to yield those humongous remittances to government coffers.
“It is pertinent to note that one of the direct benefits of the sustained remittances by the Prof. Oloyede-led management manifested in the reduction of the cost of the application documents (UTME and DE) by candidates from N5,000 to N3,500 in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“This singular act has ensured the annual transfer of over N3 billion to the pockets of parents and guardians of candidates as a consequence of the slash in the price of UTME forms.
“The board, led by Prof. Oloyede, would continue to prune down the cost of governance and release resources for other needy national priority areas.”
About 1,338,687 candidates registered for this year’s UTME while 75,328 registered for the DE.
The examinations took place in June in 757 computer-based test (CBT) centres nationwide.
NEWS
Buhari abandons UN Climate Change conference in Scotland, jets to London to see doctors
President Muhammadu Buhari has left Glasgow, Scotland for London, England to see his doctors.
Buhari had on Sunday travelled to Glasgow to participate in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
According to UN, the event which started on October 31st is expected to end on November 12, 2021.
“President Muhammadu Buhari will Sunday, October 31 depart Abuja for Glasgow, Scotland to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
“The President is scheduled to deliver his national statement at the High-Level segment for Heads of State and Government at the conference on Tuesday, November 2,” a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu had read.
Shehu had added that “In Glasgow, President Buhari will participate in some side-line events hosted by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.
“President Buhari will thereafter travel to Paris, France on an official visit to reciprocate an earlier one to Nigeria by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and also attend the Paris Peace forum 2021, the fourth edition to be hosted by the French President.
“It will have Heads of State and Government and CEOs of major multinationals, as well as several civil society actors, gathering to advance concrete solutions to the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to improve global governance in times of COVID-19.”
Though Shehu’s statement said the President would travel to Paris after the summit, investigation shows that President Buhari after his speech on Tuesday at the COP26 Leaders’ Summit left Glasgow for London for medical checkup.
The presidential aircraft which conveyed Buhari, a Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP (G550) with registration number 5N-FGW and serial number 5310 (Mode-S 0640F2) left the Glasgow International Airport at 10:14pm (9:14 UK time) and arrived at Stansted Airport, London at 11:11 pm (10:11pm UK time).
Meanwhile, the 5N-FGW (Gulfstream Aerospace) has been registered as Nigerian Air Force 1, to replace the Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-700) 5N-FGT that is still in Germany for repairs.
His use of the Gulfstream Aerospace and Falcon 7X Jets recently followed the ongoing repairs to Nigerian Air Force 1, a Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-700) 5N-FGT in Germany.
Buhari took the Falcon 7X jet (5N-FGV) to Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia recently but flew the 5N-FGW Gulfstream Aerospace to Glasgow, Scotland, but it is currently sitting in London, awaiting when Buhari will be done with his doctors.
Therefore, since September 19, when Buhari departed Abuja for the UN General Assembly in the US and now, Buhari has used three private jets.
The presidential jet (Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-700) 5N-FGT) developed a fault following Buhari recent trip to the UN General Assembly in the US.
Sources said the aircraft was subsequently moved to Euro Airport in Germany on September 29 and arrived at 4.15pm after leaving the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 9.48am, with the Nigerian government paying €5,000 (Euros) (N2,385,000 at official rate of N477 to €1) per night as parking fee.
To avoid any backlash, the registration of the 5N-FGT aircraft was done using AMACGND.
“The Presidential Boeing Business Jet registration number 5N-FGT developed a fault during his trip from New York. He travelled to Saudi Arabia with a smaller jet. A Falcon 7X jet with registration number 5N-FGV. No picture of his departure to Saudi Arabia was released to avoid the public knowing about the jet he travelled with,” a presidential source had said.
“The one that developed fault has been moved to EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, Germany for repairs since September. It is registered and operated under another name AMACGND. They intentionally hid it and parked it under another name because it cost €5,000 (Euros) for parking per night.”
The medium had recently reported that Buhari would leave the country for Saudi Arabia and later proceed to Europe where he is expected to begin a fresh round of medical checkups and attend some conferences before the end of 2021.
“Baba (Buhari) is going to Saudi Arabia, France and Glasgow from Tuesday. The date is set and part of it is for his medicals. The trip will not exceed two weeks but the first stop is Saudi Arabia. He will go for the Umrah before heading for Paris and Glasgow,” one of the sources had revealed.
“Buhari to visit Glasgow, Scotland, Paris, France and Dubai, UAE before the end of 2021 amidst strong rumour of third term agenda,” another source had said on Wednesday, October 6.
NEWS
2023 presidency: Northern elders make a U-turn, to work with other regions
The Northern Elders Forum on Wednesday made a U-turn on its earlier position on northern presidency in 2023 with a promise that the North would work with other ethnic groups in Nigeria to produce a competent leader that would restore confidence in the system.
The organisation also noted that the ongoing debate about labelling bandits as terrorists is a waste of energy, adding that it would only support such if it would lead to improved security.
The spokesperson for NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said these in a statement on Wednesday after a meeting convened by its leader, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.
The statement said the meeting was also of the view that scrapping of the State Independent National Electoral Commissions should be included in the ongoing constitutional amendment.
It reads partly, “The Forum salutes all Nigerians who toiled to restore a level playing field to our democratic system. It is now left to politicians and other leaders to conduct the type of politics that builds into it real equity, fairness, competence and justice, through inclusive campaigns and responsible approach towards the 2023 elections. The people of the North want to work with other Nigerians to produce a competent and committed Nigerian leadership that will restore confidence in our country’s capacity to survive and rebuild itself for the next generations.”
The NEF noted the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress dominated the political landscape, adding that Nigerians would benefit from additional options.
“The NEF looks forward to the emergence and consolidation of other parties in the political environment. The continued existence of State Electoral Commissions which conduct elections into local government councils is damaging the democratic process. The NEF advises that the on-going constitutional amendments should include the scrapping of these commissions and the assumption of their duties by INEC.”
The organisation urged Nigerians, especially northerners, to register and prepare to vote for new and more competent leaders in the 2023 elections.
“The Forum took note of the worsening security situation in the country. Boko Haram insurgency continues to be a major threat in the North-East, while kidnapping and large scale banditry in many other parts of the North are taking over lives of large portions of the population. The IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) threatens to eradicate the influence of legitimate authority in the South-East. Politicians and influential people are worsening the nation’s fault lines by the manner they seek political advantages through threats to our unity and peaceful co-existence.
“Poverty and poor governance are fueling widespread alienation from mainstream social existence.
“The Forum joins the nation in its outrage over the fact that Maiduguri, Borno State capital has been without power from the national grid for 10 months, and is alarmed by signs that its population could be forced to resign to living with this additional assault on their lives and livelihood. This situation must be reversed at all cost.
“The planned closure of Internally Displaced Persons’ camps should be carefully considered so that it does not place more victims in avoidable peril.
“The Forum regrets that the argument over labelling bandits as terrorists is a waste attention and energy. If labeling bandits as terrorists will substantially improve the capacity of the Nigerian state to eliminate this expanding scourge, the Forum supports it without reservation,” the statement added.
breaking
Anambra Governorship: Obiano declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead poll
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has declared Thursday and Friday work-free days to enable residents to prepare for a peaceful governorship election on Saturday.
The governor made the announcement during the 2021 Public Service Day Celebration held at the Jerome Udeorji Secretariat Complex, Awka, the state capital on Wednesday.
Obiano said, “The public holiday is to enable the state workforce to prepare themselves for Saturday’s governorship election. I call on workers to mobilise their neighbours because the election must hold.
“I commend the state workforce for their cooperation with my administration. I have fulfilled my promises to them and added more.”
He reiterated his desire to have Prof Chukwuemeka Soludo succeed him and urged workers and residents to vote for him, stressing that his support for Soludo is because of his pedigree.
Latest News
- Death toll from Ikoyi collapsed building rises to 36
- Here is why you should stop being on your phone in the toilet
- Buhari abandons UN Climate Change conference in Scotland, jets to London to see doctors
- Don cheats death as gunmen attack UINABUJA again
- MC Oluomo sparks controversy for dressing like an Oba (PHOTO)
Trending
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023: Saraki’s presidential campaign posters flood Abuja [PHOTOS]
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits raid Abuja government school, abduct vice-principal
-
breaking2 days ago
Death toll rises to 22 at Lagos collapsed building site
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo’s warning to Man Utd team-mates after bailing them out again
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Unai Emery rejects offer to become new Newcastle boss
-
breaking2 days ago
Lagos seals Vedic Hospital in Lekki for employing unlicensed foreign doctors
-
NEWS1 day ago
600 Nigerians in Kuwait risk deportation
-
breaking1 day ago
Anambra 2021: Release Nnamdi Kanu, withdraw military immediately – Candidates tell Buhari