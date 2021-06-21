NEWS
JAMB releases new schedule for candidates of delisted centres
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who were scheduled to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in delisted centres to print new examination notification slips.
In a terse statement, Fabian Benjamin, the head, Protocol and Public Affairs, asked the candidates to start printing their notifications from Sunday, 20th, 2021, for their new schedule date and time.
“This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board, while over 40 others were put on the watchlist,” the statement read.
On Saturday, JAMB had delisted 24 centres over failure to conduct the 2021 examination.
The 2021 UMTE was being conducted in 777 designated centres across the country before the delisting of 24 centres.
Over 1.3 million candidates registered to take part in the examination.
Niger Gov returns from overseas trip, meets parents of abducted students
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has finally met with the parents of the 136 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School, Tegina, who were abducted last month.
The governor had travelled abroad hours after their abduction, while his deputy coordinated the rescue operation.
Upon his return to the country, Bello launched a special vigilante to deal with gangs causing crisis within the state capital and proceeded to Tegina to see the parents of the abducted children.
Bello met with the parents of the victims and other stakeholders at the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alh.Ahmed Garba Gunna.
He commiserated with them and assured them of government’s resolve to rescue the children.
Sunday Igboho’s loyalists, MC Oluomo’s boys draw battle lines over Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
There are strong indications that loyalists of Chief Sunday Igboho popularly known as Sunday Igboho and those of the chairman of the NURTW in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo are heading for a showdown over the proposed July 3 Yoruba Nation Lagos rally.
Recall that there had been reports that MC Oluomo had warned Igboho not to bring the rally to Lagos.
The rumours became rife after a popular Islamic cleric claimed that some people have been paid to kill Igboho when he comes to Lagos.
The cleric fingered MC Oluomo in the plot to assassinate Igboho.
Since the rumours became public knowledge, MC Oluomo has not come out to debunk them.
Igboho has already fixed the rally for Saturday, July 3 at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota.
ALSO READ: Sunday Igboho fixes July 3 for Lagos Yoruba Nation rally
It was reliably gathered that some members of the NURTW in Lagos , who are very loyal to MC Oluomo are insisting that the rally would not hold , while on the other hand, loyalists of Igboho have vowed to go ahead with the rally.
The NURTW boss loyalists are said to be mobilising efforts to stop the rally at all cost.
However, Igboho and his supporters have vowed to go ahead with the rally despite the threat.
ALSO READ: No going back on planned Lagos rally, says Sunday Igboho
Igboho in a press statement on Monday stated that there is no going back on the Yoruba Nation peaceful rally slated for Ojota.
Igboho in the statement released by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki urged his supporters to ignore MC Oluomo or any other person saying they should not come to Lagos.
We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos.
“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.
“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody cannot say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.
“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”
- PHOTO NEWS: Sen Adeleke, Melaye, Momodu meet in America
