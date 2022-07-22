JAMB releases cut-off for 2022 admission into universities, polytechnics

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved cut-off marks for universities and polytechnics in the country.

The decision was taken on Thursday after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others at the 2022 policy meeting in Abuja

For the polytechnics, 120 cut-off mark was approved while 140 was approved for universities.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, during the meeting revealed that only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations scored 200 and above.

While giving further statistics of the 2022 examination, Oloyede noted that a total of 520,596 candidates scored 190 and above; 704,991 scored 180 and above; 934,103 scored 170 and above; 1,192,057 scored 160 and above.

“For the cut-off, 140 have been approved as the minimum benchmark for admissions in universities; 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education. The deadline for the 2022 admissions has been agreed to be December 31, 2022”, he added.

He also stated that the board would no longer accept A’Level results by the National Business and Technical Education Board for Direct Entry admissions.

Oloyede, said, “The Minister of Education has approved that the NABTEB A’Level GCE will no longer be recognised as a qualification for Direct Entry from 2022. However, all those who have already obtained it prior to this date will be able to use it.