JAMB refutes alleged 2023 recruitment

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked reports that it is recruiting.

JAMB gave the denial in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

The examination body advised the general public to disregard such information as it is currently not recruiting in any of its offices nor has it contracted anyone or organisation to do so on its behalf.

It also warned that it will take stiff legal actions against anyone found culpable of such nefarious acts.

The statement read, “The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the unwholesome activities of an employment syndicate operating in Akure, Ondo State, which claims to have been contracted to recruit staff for the Board using a dedicated social media account.

“The syndicate, operating under “Akure Job and Business Advert Forum”, located at Quarters 92 Alagbaka Estate, Near CBN Office, IBB Avenue, Akure, Ondo State, is using the name of JAMB, Ondo State Office, to advertise job vacancies into secretarial and clerical positions in the Board.

“The Board is, by this disclaimer, advising all members of the public to disregard such information as it is currently not recruiting in any of its offices nor has it contracted anyone or organisation to do so on its behalf. Anybody doing business with the above-mentioned platform or similar ones does so at his/her own risk. Furthermore, stiff legal actions will be taken against anyone found culpable of such nefarious acts.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to be wary of the shenanigans of mischief makers out to defraud hapless job seekers as all notifications by the Board are made only through its approved channels.”