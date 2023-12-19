JAMB raises UTME registration fees

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Monday, increased the registration fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to N7,700 and N6,200.

The increment was made known by the examination body on its X handle while announcing the commencement of registration for the 2024 UTME/Direct Entry.

“This is to inform all prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates that the creation of profiles for registration has officially started, while the sale of application documents will commence on Monday, January 15, 2024,” it said.

JAMB pegged the registration fee at “N7,700 for UTME registration inclusive of a mock examination, and N6,200 for UTME registration without the mock examination.’

The body also pegged the sale of application documents for foreign candidates at $30.

JAMB said the deadline for registration for the 2024 DE application is March 28, 2024; March 7 for the 2024 UTME mock examination while printing of 2024 UTME examination slips is April 10