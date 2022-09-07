JAMB, NUC threaten to sanction varsities

The federal government on Tuesday said it could only afford a 23.5 per cent salary increase for all categories of the workforce in federal universities, except for the professorial cadre, which will enjoy a 35 per cent upward review.

This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari warned the government team involved in the negotiation with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against signing any agreement, which the government will not be able to implement.

The president also directed the government team to persuade the university lecturers to return to work.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, spoke in Abuja yesterday during a meeting with pro-chancellors and vice chancellors of federal universities on decisions reached by the government to end the ongoing ASUU strike.

Adamu said after a series of meetings with Buhari and the ministers of finance, budget and national planning; labour and productivity; communications and digital economy; and education as well as the director-general of the Budget Office and the chairman of the Salaries and Wages Commission, the Draft Agreement by Nimi Briggs Re-negotiation Team was critically reviewed and the proposed salary increment considered unrealistic and out of tune with the current realities of the national economy.

He also assured that henceforth, allowances pertaining to ad-hoc duties of academic and non-academic staff shall be paid as and when due by the governing councils of universities to which such services are rendered and to the staff who perform them.

Academic activities have been suspended by ASUU for over 200 days over the alleged failure of the federal government to meet all its demands, which include the conclusion of the process of renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), payment of outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), release of the agreed sum of money for the revitalisation of public universities (federal and states), address proliferation and governance issues in the state universities, settle promotion arrears, release withheld salaries of academics, and pay outstanding third-party deductions.

Adamu also said yesterday that a sum of N150 billion shall be provided for in the 2023 budget as funds for the revitalisation of federal universities, to be disbursed to the institutions in the first quarter of the year, while the sum of N50 billion shall also be provided for in the 2023 budget for the payment of outstanding areas of earned academic allowances, to be paid in the first quarter of the year.

While noting that the prevailing economic situation is limiting the ability of the government to accede to all their demands, Adamu said the appeal to the unions to consider and accept the government’s offer and call off the ongoing industrial actions in the interest of the nation’s educational system consequently saw the suspension of the strike by Joint Action Committee of NASU/SSANU and NAAT.

He said the government and the ASUU had no option but to continue talking “Until our universities have reopened their doors to students who, clearly, are the principal victims of the seemingly unending strikes. In the circumstances, therefore, all councils and senates of our universities are enjoined to rise up to their responsibilities.

“We must, together, continue to work to restore our public universities to where they were in the 60s and 70s. As the most important officers in our university system, pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors, must demonstrate more commitment to ending the ongoing strike,” he added.

He said the government negotiation team, in all its activities, had been guided by Buhari’s directives, namely, “That while the unions should be persuaded to return to work, the government should not repeat the past mistakes of accepting to sign an agreement it will be unable to implement. Government should not, in the guise of resolving current challenges, sow seeds for future disruptions.”

Adamu said to him, “The past two weeks have been a very dark period of personal anguish and internal turmoil. I used to deceive myself that in a climate of frankness, and with mutual goodwill, it will fall to my lot to bring an end to the incessant strikes in the education sector. This has not proved possible- or, at least, not as easy, quick and straightforward, as I used to think.”

Another c’ttee constituted

Meanwhile, after a closed-door meeting of over two hours with the pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors, the minister, through the Director of Public Affairs, Bem Ben Goong, said a committee made up of four pro-chancellors and four vice-chancellors and others, to be chaired by the minister, had been constituted.

Members of the committee include Nimi Briggs, Olu Obafemi, Udo Udoma and Bashir Dalhatu and the vice-chancellors of the University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the University of Benin and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with the NUC executive secretary and four others. The minister said the committee would look into the additional demands the ASUU was making, particularly the areas where there had not been consensus.

He said the committee met yesterday and would proceed to meet President Buhari on the outcome.

He noted that the committee would be looking at two major areas of contention: the no-work-no-pay policy and the remuneration of university lecturers.

While he could not give the time frame for the committee to work, he said “Given the atmosphere in the meeting, they are looking at days.”

He, however, said they were not jettisoning the Briggs committee, but that it was in continuation of what the committee did.

On whether there would be a review of the no-work-no-pay policy, he said: “There has been an appeal generally for the system to take a second look at that and that is what the committee will look into.”